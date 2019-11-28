WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor Dominates, Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler Rivalry Continue

Days after NXT dominated the brand wars at WWE Survivor Series 2019 and showcased incredible talent at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Wednesday night's black and gold event saw Finn Balor dominating for the most part. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler's rivalry took new heat, along with a number of new storyline developments.

NXT started the evening with the entire roster congregating in the ring to celebrate their dominating win along with NXT's new theme song. However, Undisputed Era interrupted the proceedings to explain that the fans and other wrestlers are not the brand but their faction is. Tommasso Ciampa interrupted Adame Cole's rant to promise that Undisputed Era would lose the tag team titles later in the night. He also said that Roderick Strong's reign as North American champion was numbered and that he would soon strip Cole of his championship belt as well. This led Finn Balor to come out and stand between the two rival sides, which led to a Ciampa versus Balor match later in the show.

Finn Balor defeated Tommaso Ciampa via pinfall later in the evening, thanks to interference from Adam Cole. After some stellar back and fro, Cole caught Ciampa with a kick following which Balor hit 1916 DDT for the win.

Post the win Cole and Balor stood over a fallen Ciampa. While Cole flashed his Undisputed Era hand signal, Balor displayed double guns. However, when Cole patted Balor, he hit him with a Pele kick, making it clear that he is not a part of Cole's team.

Here's what else happened on WWE NXT:

NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era defeated Keith Lee and Dominic Dijakovic via pinfall to retain the titles.

Mansoor defeated Shane Throne via pinfall.

Candice LaRae defeated Dakota Kai via disqualification. Following disqualification, Kai picked up a steel chair to hit LaRae, who was saved by Rhea Ripley who ran in to kick it out of her hands.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall to retain the title.

The evening also saw Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler brawl as they continued with their rivalry after Xia Li defeated Vanessa Borne via pinfall.

