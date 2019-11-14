Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor Gets New Opponent for WarGames, Bayley Beats Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT Results 2019: WarGames 3 is set to take place on November 23 in Chicago.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor Gets New Opponent for WarGames, Bayley Beats Shayna Baszler
Finn Balor will fight against Matt Riddle. (Photo Credit: @WWENXT)

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2019 is on full wing with WWE NXT showcasing some amazing in-ring bouts as well as a seeming SmackDown invasion. The evening also had plenty of development ahead of its NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3, set for November 23, in Chicago.

The evening saw Finn Balor get a new opponent following Johnny Gargano's injury and Bayley attack Shayna Baszler taking their feud forward, after Baszler gave a beatdown to the SmackDown Women's Champion on Raw.

WWE NXT saw Finn Balor making his way to the ring and call out Johnny Gargano for still being out following a Pele kick. Balor went on to call out Riddle, calling him similarly weak when the latter attacked him from behind. Undisputed Era came out to beat Riddle, but his WarGames teammates evened the odd.

General manager William Regal set Balor vs Riddle for NXT TakeOver, making Riddle, Gargano's replacement for the bout.

The evening also saw Bayley attack NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler from behind as she entered to join her WarGames teammates. Bayley hit Baszler from behind before slamming her into her own NXT women's title.

Here's what else happened on the show:

NXT Championship match saw champion Lio Rush defeat Angel Garza via pinball to retain the title.

Xia Li defeated Aliyah via pinfall with a roundhouse kick.

Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong via pinfall in a non-title match.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Bronson Reed via pinfall.

Mia Yim was defeated by Io Shirai in a Ladder Match helping her secure a WarGames advantage.

The evening also saw Damien Priest attack Killiam Dain from behind thus not letting the Pete Dunne versus Killian Dain match even start and WarGames teams were completed when Keith Lee, Dominick Dijakovic and Tommaso Ciampa shook hands signaling at the formation of the team, following the match between Keith Lee and Roderick Strong.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram