WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor Gets New Opponent for WarGames, Bayley Beats Shayna Baszler

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2019 is on full wing with WWE NXT showcasing some amazing in-ring bouts as well as a seeming SmackDown invasion. The evening also had plenty of development ahead of its NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3, set for November 23, in Chicago.

The evening saw Finn Balor get a new opponent following Johnny Gargano's injury and Bayley attack Shayna Baszler taking their feud forward, after Baszler gave a beatdown to the SmackDown Women's Champion on Raw.

WWE NXT saw Finn Balor making his way to the ring and call out Johnny Gargano for still being out following a Pele kick. Balor went on to call out Riddle, calling him similarly weak when the latter attacked him from behind. Undisputed Era came out to beat Riddle, but his WarGames teammates evened the odd.

General manager William Regal set Balor vs Riddle for NXT TakeOver, making Riddle, Gargano's replacement for the bout.

The evening also saw Bayley attack NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler from behind as she entered to join her WarGames teammates. Bayley hit Baszler from behind before slamming her into her own NXT women's title.

Here's what else happened on the show:

NXT Championship match saw champion Lio Rush defeat Angel Garza via pinball to retain the title.

Xia Li defeated Aliyah via pinfall with a roundhouse kick.

Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong via pinfall in a non-title match.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Bronson Reed via pinfall.

Mia Yim was defeated by Io Shirai in a Ladder Match helping her secure a WarGames advantage.

The evening also saw Damien Priest attack Killiam Dain from behind thus not letting the Pete Dunne versus Killian Dain match even start and WarGames teams were completed when Keith Lee, Dominick Dijakovic and Tommaso Ciampa shook hands signaling at the formation of the team, following the match between Keith Lee and Roderick Strong.

