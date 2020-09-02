WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor vs With Adam Cole for NXT Championship on Super Tuesday 2

It was another action-packed night at WWE NXT SuperTuesday with three unforgettable matches, among which one was the hour-long main event to crown the new NXT champion.

The black-and-gold brand’s most decorated champions; Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa battled each other in a Fatal 4-Way Iron Man match that lasted for 60 minutes to determine who is the greatest of them all. The match ended in a draw with Finn Balor and Adam Cole tied at two falls apiece. The deciding third fall will be decided in a singles match next week on NXT Super Tuesday 2.

The special Super Tuesday edition kicked off with the six-man tag team Street Fight between Legado Del Fantasma and the team of Breezango and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott. Swerve picked up the win after he hit the Cruiserweight Champion with the JML Driver for the three-count.

Next up was the match between Candice LeRae and Kacy Catanzaro. The match started off with LeRae and Catanzaro exchanging stiff elbows; however, it was LeRae who emerged victorious as she stomped Kacy's face straight into the mat and that was enough to get her the pinfall on NXT.

In between all action inside the ring, Rhea Ripley cut an intense promo directed towards Mercedes Martinez, where Ripley challenged her to a Steel Cage match, which was accepted.

There was also a very physical match between Bronson Reed and Timothy Thatcher, which was won by Thatcher after Austin Theory attacked Reed from the behind as the referee had his back on what was happening on the outside.

WWE NXT FULL RESULTS:

