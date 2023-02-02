The January 31 edition of the WWE NXT was the last show ahead of the high-profile Vengeance Day. NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez and NXT champion Bron Breakker were present on the show. The latest edition of the WWE NXT also comprised the qualifying bout for the NXT Tag Team Championships match at the Vengeance Day. Three teams vied for a spot in the NXT Tag Team Championships match on Tuesday. The Dyad, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe and Andre Chase and Duke Hudson took part in the high-voltage qualifying fixture. Former ‘NXT UK’ star Stevie Turner also made her NXT in-ring debut in the latest edition of the event.

Creed Brothers vs Indus Sher

The January 31 edition of the WWE NXT kicked off with a match between Creed Brothers – Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, and Indus Sher – Sanga and Veer Mahaan. The bout proved to be a riveting one as both the teams looked solid enough to clinch a victory. Sanga downed Julius with a chokeslam for the pin to win.

Indi Hartwell vs Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark came up with the best move of the game after she produced a GTS variation to secure a victory.

Dijak vs Von Wagner

Von Wagner kicked off the game on a sublime note after hitting Dijak with a jumping knee strike. However, Dijak ultimately scripted a comeback as he produced a Feast Your Eyes to claim a win.

Axiom vs Tyler Bate

Axiom put up a terrific show in his latest match and the Spanish NXT star probably was closest to get the better of Tyler Bate on Tuesday. Axiom eventually failed to avoid a defeat as he endured a Tyler Driver 97 in the middle of the ring.

Stevie Turner vs Dani Palmer

Stevie Turner, in her NXT brand debut, was up against Dani Palmer. Turner could not have asked for a better start to her stint at the NXT. Turner pulled off a sit-out side-slam for the pin to register a convincing victory.

Drew Gulak vs Charlie Dempsey

The exciting rivalry between Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey gained more prominence as the duo took part in a nail-biting contest on Tuesday. Gulak’s crossface chickenwing eventually proved to be the decisive factor in the game. The timely move and some help from Hank Walker at the ringside guided Gulak to a triumph.

The Dyad vs Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs Andre Chase and Duke Hudson

The main event of the night took place between The Dyad, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe and Andre Chase and Duke Hudson to confirm the final berth in the NXT Tag Team Championships match at the Vengeance Day. Chase and Hudson emerged victorious to advance to the Vengeance Day.

