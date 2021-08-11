WWE NXT Results: Ilja Dragunov Makes an Appearance for 1st-time; Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly Rear into Each Other

Other than developing a considerable build-up for the upcoming NXT TakeOver, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT got a great episode this week. Adam Cole came face-to-face with Kyle O’Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez broke her silence on Dakota Kai, while Ilja Dragunov appeared for the first-time ever on the black-and-gold brand. Other highlights included a clash between Odyssey Jones and Trey Baxter in second-round action of the NXT Breakout tournament among others.

Here are the results and highlights from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT:

Dakota Kai vs Sarray: Both women superstars kicked off WWE NXT action. It was a physical back-and-forth contest until Raquel Gonzalez arrived to save Sarray from Kai’s continued onslaught. That didn’t help as Kai caught her opponent with a Kaio Kick for a sudden finish and victory. After the match, the NXT women’s champion vowed to tear her former friend apart at NXT TakeOver.

Ilja Dragunov challenges Pete Dunne: Ahead of his rematch with WALTER at NXT TakeOver 36, Ilja Dragunov was at the Capitol Wrestling Center for the first time. While he was bragging about doing the unthinkable at TakeOver, Pete Dunne interrupted. The two exchanged words before Dragunov challenged Dunne for a match later in the night, which the Bruiserweight accepted.

LA Knight vs Andre Chase: After being interviewed backstage with Cameron Grimes in tow, LA Knight made quick work of Chase. He quickly finished the match off by easily pinning Chase with a Blunt Force Trauma.

Gigi Dolin vs Amari Miller: Dolin dominated her opponent throughout the fight and before her opponent could even attempt a comeback, she planted Miller with an abdominal stretch driver for the win.

Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly III: William Regal was in the ring and made two big announcements for next week’s NXT, Kushida vs Roderick Strong, and MSK vs Imperium. However, when Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly stepped in, he made it clear that their match would end with ‘An Undisputed Finale’. O’Reilly wanted a straight-up wrestling match, while Cole insisted on a street fight, Regal then stated the third fall would be in a steel cage. While Cole outshined O’Reilly in this talking segment, however, O’Reilly out of respect for Regal, did not touch Cole. However, the two could barely be kept apart by security after a verbal slugfest.

Odyssey Jones vs Trey Baxter - NXT Breakout Tournament: Jones won by pinfall after he hit a powerbomb lift and dropped into a spin-outside slam for the win.

Drake Maverick vs Boa (w/ Mei Ying): While Maverick pushed Boa more than expected, it forced Mei Ying to cause a distraction. She sprayed mist in Maverick’s eyes at ringside, while Maverick was momentarily blinded, Boa connected on a roundhouse kick for the three count.

Ilja Dragunov vs Pete Dunne: In the main event of the night, both men started off strong. While they refused to quit, WALTER walked in, Dunne used the moment to end the No. 1 contender’s offense with The Bitter End for the win.

