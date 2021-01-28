WWE NXT Results: Io Shirai attacked, While Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly Beat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Wednesday night’s edition of WWE NXT continued on with both Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournaments, as the as tag team wrestling seems to be the flavour of the season. The men's tournament and the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup, and especially the NXT Tag Champs taking on Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, the night was full of tag team action.

Here’s a look at the big winners and highlights from last night.

Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic: MSK vs Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

MSK showcased a quirky blend of speed and creativity to wear down Drake Maverick right from the start. Killian Dane intervened and tried to use his partner as a human shield and weapon to keep their team relevant in the match. However, MSK found a unique challenge in midst of the chaos unleashed by the duo. Later on, Maverick almost caught Wes Lee by stacking him up, but Lee kicked out. Nash Carter got tagged in and in the end, it led to a series of kicks from MSK ending with a bronco buster from Nash Carter for the win.

Winner: MSK defeated Maverick and Dain by pinfall, to advance in the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Women's Dusty Classic: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Even though Aliyah and Jessi Kamea were not too excited about facing Raquel Gonzalez, however, a video clip ahead of the tag team encounter explained why both pairs needed this win badly. Earlier in the match, Kamea got hammered by Gonazalez, but Aliyah’s intervention with Dakota Kai which almost turned the match around. In the end, Gonzalez prevented a Kamea hot tag easily and followed it with her signature one-handed powerbomb for her team to win.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai via pinfall

Tyler Rust (w/ Malcolm Bivens) vs Danny Garcia

Tyler Rust overpowered Danny Garcia and punished him by targeting the elbow. Rust continued to evade his opponents each move before rocking him with a pump kick and followed it with a flipping snap mare driver. After a lot of to and fro, Rust caught Garcia in the Rings of Saturn for a tap out victory.

Winner: Tyler Rust

Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic: Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions were up against Kushida and Leon Ruff. Kushida continued to dominate with submission when he was in the ring. As Gibson and James Drake continued getting tagged in and out to stay healthy. However, he still could not stay in the fight alone forever. Ruff almost took the win with a senton bomb when he got a hot tag. However, Drake managed to save his partner in the nick of time. The Grizzled Young Veterans then unleashed a series of kicks and moves to take advantage in the duel. Later on, Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano beat down the Japanese superstar until Dexter Lumis

Ruff got a hot tag, almost taking the win with a senton bomb, but Drake saved his partner at the perfect moment. Grizzled Young Veterans planted Ruff with Ticket to Mayhem. Afterwards, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory beat down Kushida until Dexter Lumis scared them off.

Winner: Grizzled Young Veterans via pinfall

Toni Storm, Io Shirai and Mercedes Martinez Brawl

NXT cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar, and Legado Del Fantasma were accused by NXT GM William Regal of attacking Curt Stallion. Their match was pushed to next week. Toni Storm straight went to the went the ring and blamed Io Shirai for taking history away from her on multiple occasions and was looking for revenge. Shirai had beaten her earlier before knocking her off in the NXT Women’s Championship.

Shirai then moved to the ring, announcing that she was ready for Strom. They came to blows, with Shirai getting the top hand. The former NXT UK Women's Champion was taken to the floor, but Shirai was attacked by Mercedes Martinez, Storm's Dusty Cup partner.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Bronson Reed

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott once again wanted to prove that NXT was his domain. The Swerve went right after Bronson Reed’s right shoulder, giving him leverage to wear him down on the mat. However, he made a mistake by not putting his opponent away, which allowed Reed to fight back. Swerve caught Reed on the top rope and planted him on his shoulder. He followed it with a huge 450 splash that nearly took the victory. In the concluding moments a slap to the face by Scott woke up Reed, who planted Scott with a clothesline and then hit the Tsunami for the win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

NXT Champion Finn Balor took Oney Lorcan down and soon followed it by going after a right arm of Lorcan. Kyle O'Reilly gritted through his jaw injury, but Lorcan and Danny Burch took advantage. However, Balor kept the momentum up whenever he was in the ring. He had to tag in and out several times to keep himself fresh. However, the NXT tag team champions dominated the match with uppercuts and smart offense.

O'Reilly went off on the hot tag and managed to trap Burch in a leg trap for the submission. Soon after Pete Dunne arrived and worked with Lorcan and Burch to hurt The Prince, breaking his fingers. However, in the end, Burch leapt off Bret's rope for a missile dropkick, O'Reilly caught him out of mid-air for a heel hook, compelling Burch to quickly tap out.

Winner: Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly