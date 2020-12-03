WWE NXT Results: Io Shirai Joins Team Shotzi Ahead of 'Takeover: WarGames'

Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Gonzalez on Wednesday took on each other in a ladder match ahead of Sunday's TakeOver: WarGames event. The two fought to determine which team would have the advantage heading into Sunday's clash.

Legado del Fantasma attacked Curt Stallion ahead of his NXT debut. He had also said unkind words about Leon Ruff.

Here are results of WWE NXT matches that took place on December 2.

Damian Priest and Leon Ruff vs Legado Del Fantasma

As WWE had not announced any fixtures before this show, they had to organise this match with a backstage angle. In this clash, Damian Priest and Leon Ruff defeated Legado Del Fantasma.

August Gray vs Cameron Grimes

August Gray faced Cameron Grimes in the second clash of the night. Grimes won this match without putting in much effort. From the beginning, he was in a dominating position. At one point, Gray dealt him some blows, but Grimes again took control of the match.

Jake Atlas vs Tony Nese

Jake Atlas dedicated this match to Patterson. Initially, Tony Nese took started dominating using his strength. Atlas turned the tables on Nese after hitting a suicide dive. Towards the end of the clash, Atlas hit the cartwheel DDT to win the match.

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs Imperium

The fight witnessed the two teams continue to trade control back and forth for some time. The match was not heading in anyone’s favour. The match ended in a disqualification.

Shotzi Blackheart vs Raquel Gonzalez

In this ladder match, Shotzi Blackheart outperformed Raquel Gonzalez. Taking advantage of the size, Gonzalez took control after the start of the match. Blackheart climbed the cage and hit a perfectly executed Coffin Drop as Gonzalez caught her. Towards the end of the match, the other women from the WarGames match came down and started a huge brawl.