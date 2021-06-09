WWE NXT Results: Io Shirai Returns, Adam Cole Stands Tall, Ember Moon Victorious

Tuesday night’s episode was NXT’s last show before the black-and-gold brand’s TakeOver: In Your House, scheduled this Sunday. The show featured NXT Champion Karrion Kross and his challengers brawling with one another throughout the night. While NXT title challengers’ sidekicks faced-off when Oney Lorcan battled Austin Theory, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott faced Killian Dain, among others.

Here’s a look at the results from yesterday’s episode:

Austin Theory vs Oney Lorcan

Austin Theory found himself outmatched early by Oney Lorcan’s technical offense. As the duo duelled in the ring, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano arrived. Johnny Gargano stood in his corner and Theory started to build momentum, slamming Lorcan repeatedly into the barricade. Meanwhile, Dunne and Gargano began brawling outside and in the chaos that followed, Lorcan dropped Theory on his head in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Legado del Fantasma calls out Bronson Reed

Santos Escobar blamed Bronson Reed for Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde’s loss in the NXT Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Reed arrives to mock Escobar on how he squished him last week. MSK backed up Reed, storming the ring. Escobar then made a challenge for a six-man tag winners-take-all contest for both NXT championships. Reed and MSK accept the challenge.

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs Killian Dain

Killian Dain used his brute size and force to his advantage, while Isaiah “Swerve" Scott took advantage of repeat interference from Hit Row. Scott then stuck a reverse STO, before hitting a running back kick to nearly take the win, but Dain stayed in it. Meanwhile, Top Dolla’s distraction allowed Scott to hit a running corner single-leg dropkick for the win.

Camron Branae vs Mercedes Martinez

Martinez was jumped from behind during her entrance by Xia Li. But she was able to take Li out of the ring. As soon as the bell rung, she made quick work of Branae with an Air Raid Crash for the win.

Ted DiBiase made a surprise announcement

Ted DiBiase made a priceless announcement, Cameron Grimes will be facing off LA Knight at TakeOver in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs August Grey and Ikemen Jiro

Grey and Jiro got the Grizzled Young Veterans off balance early on. The Young Veterans got the upper hand when Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher arrived and the 205 Live stars took advantage of the situation. Grey got knocked down with a clothesline followed by a Ticket to Mayhem for the pin.

Candice LeRae calls out Poppy

Poppy dropped her latest album live on NXT alongside Triple H and William Regal. Meanwhile, Dexter Lumis approached her with a drawing he had done earlier, and she hugged him just in time for Indi Hartwell to see and ran off crying.

Dakota Kai vs Ember Moon

Both superstars took turns to outdo each other throughout the match, until Raquel Gonzalez’s interference led to Ember Moon’s victory by disqualification.

Karrion Kross confronts his challengers

A five-way face-off between Karrion Kross, Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano ended in a brawl between all parties. Kross ultimately stood tall among the rest until Cole took him out, posing with the belt as the show went off air.

