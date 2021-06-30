WWE NXT Results: Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott Becomes new North America Champion, Gargano Attacks Karrion Kross

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe on Tuesday night surprised the fans with a North American Championship title match in the main event at the WWE NXT. And a chaotic finish in the biggest fight of the night saw Isaiah “Swerve" Scott becoming the NXT North American Champion. With just one week to go before the NXT Great American Bash, the black-and-gold brand had started showing their cards. Ahead of the mega event, the top and young talents wanted an opportunity to impress and wrestlers were ready to step on each other to reach their final destination.

In another blockbuster encounter, the fans witnessed a triple threat match among Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, and Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to decide the number one contender to face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes, who has not set his foot inside the ring, after his loss in the Million Dollar Ladder match at the hands of LA Knight, returned in the ring. Grimes was motivated to fight after the recent attack on WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase by the new champion. In another interesting fight of the night, viewers witnessed Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole fighting each other before the NXT Great American Bash.

Here we take a look at the highlights from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT:

Triple Threat Match | Kai and Gonzalez vs Blackheart and Moon vs Shirai and Stark: Shirai and Stark defeated the tag teams of Kai & Gonzalez and Moon & Blackheart via pinfall to win the triple threat match. Shirai and Stark will now take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for NXT women’s tag team title.

Roderick Strong vs Asher Hale: In the second fight of the night Roderick Strong defeated Asher Hale by submission.

Cameron Grimes vs Ari Sterling: The technical savage Cameron Grimes on Tuesday returned to the ring with a new passion and fire as well as the fan favourites to defeat Ari Sterling by pinfall.

Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li and Boa: Li and Boa defeated Martinez and Atlas via referee stoppage.

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher and MSK: Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK were involved in a verbal spat with Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher ahead of their tag team match next week.

NXT North American Championship: In the biggest fight of the night, Isaiah “Swerve" Scott defeated Bronson Reed via pinfall to become the new NXT champion.

