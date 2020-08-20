WWE NXT Results: Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream Secure Spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX

The intense Wednesday night WWE NXT episode saw quite a few griping outings. Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream secured a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX, after winning their respective matches. Johnny defeated Ridge Holland while Velveteen Dream beat Finn Balor to secure the spot.

In the match between Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Legado Del Fantasma emerged victorious. Almost all fixtures of the August 19 episode were intense and did not give WWE fans a chance to get bored throughout.

Here is a quick look at the results of the Wednesday night episode of WWE NXT:

Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland: Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland via pinfall to secure a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX

Dakota Kai vs. Jessi Kamea: Dakota Kai defeated Jessi Kamea via pinfall

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: Legado Del Fantasma defeated Breezango and Swerve Scott via pinfall

Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart: Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah via pinfall

Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream: Velveteen Dream defeated Finn Balor via pinfall to secure a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX