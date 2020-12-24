WWE NXT Results: Jonny Gargano Has Christmas Surprise, Adam Cole Beats Velveteen Dream

WWE NXT kicked off and advertised “A Very Gargano Christmas,” as the odd couple of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick faced Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a Street Fight for the NXT tag titles. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott looked to get some payback against Jake Atlas. It also witnessed a face-off between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.

While Bronson Reed was also seen in action, Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor once again relived their showdown for the NXT Championship. Here’s a look at some of the big winners and highlights from last night.

Burch and Lorcan vs Dain and Maverick - NXT Tag Team Title Street Fight

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain sporting denims attacked Lorcan and Burch from behind to get an early advantage in this Street Fight. Dain came to the rescue and the champions tried to send him through stacked tables, but ended up putting himself through a table. He eventually tagged himself back in the game and took over. In the end, Maverick tried to rally, Lorcan and Burch hit Dain with their finisher to secure a win.

Winner: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs Jake Atlas

Scott dominated early in the match before Atlas managed to hit a Dragonscrew. Scott was then hit with a springboard move before heading outside to catch a breather. Upon return, he then hit a tilt-a-whirl DDT and a suplex for a near fall before sending Atlas into the corner and setting him up on the turnbuckles, but Atlas reversed it into a hurricanrana. Scott somehow managed to find his balance and landed on his feet before hitting some big kicks. He then hit a Confidence Boost for the win on NXT.

Winner: Isiah “Swerve” Scott

Dakota Kai vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley wasted no time asserting her dominance by picking and tossing Dakota Kai, tossing her away. She then dropped Kai on the apron before stomping her arm and sending her into the ring post. After a brief break, Kai had the former NXT women's champion in an armbar. After a little back and forth, Ripley threw her off and hit the Riptide before getting the three-count.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Bronson Reed vs Ashante 'Thee' Adonis

Adonis was in a tough spot as soon as the match began as Reed took immediate control and had the upper hand all along. He managed to hit a huge Tsunami for a quick win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Leon Ruff vs Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher was not only looking to take out his anger on Leon Ruff, but he was also dominating from the start. He hit a series of suplexes and strikes to take Ruff down. Back to the ring, Ruff managed to get the upper hand with an inside cradle, but Thatcher came up with another suplex and within a couple of kicks, took him down. Ruff went for the inside cradle again and picked up the win.

Winner: Leon Ruff

Tyler Rust vs Ariya Daivari

Rust took control of the match early on and managed to keep Daivari down. He spun Daivari on his back before he was dropkicked to the outside. Back in the ring, Rust locked in a triangle lock but Daivari broke an armbar as he found his legs in the bottom rope. Rust then hit a series of kicks before he tied Daivari up in a submission for the win.

Winner: Tyler Rust

Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream

This feud looked like to be picking up right where it was left off, as Cole took Dream to the mat as the match started and was in control. He then took Dream into the corner and hit some big kicks. Even after the break, the duo were going at each other, but Cole managed to hit a superkick while Dream was diving to the outside. In the end, Dream got caught in another superkick off a dive before Adam Cole picked up the win with the Last Shot.

Winner: Adam Cole