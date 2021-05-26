WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross Crushes Finn Balor in Emphatic Fashion

Karrion Kross was at his best as he emphatically defeated Finn Balor at the TakeOver: Stand & Deliver match. Neither Kross nor Balor was ready to wait any longer as they faced each other on Tuesday night. Arguably the two biggest threats would collide for the NXT Championship too. Meanwhile, NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez teamed with Dakota Kai against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in an interesting match with the hope to secure a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT:

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart: Kai and Gonzalez were frustrated by the tactics of Moon and Blackheart throughout the match and in the end, the duo lost their match via pinfall.

Bobby Fish vs Pete Dunne: Dunne defeated Fish via pinfall. However, he was helped by Oney Lorcan, who attacked the right arm of Fish after the match. Lorcan almost put Fish back on the shelf. However, the timely interference of the officials saved his arm.

Mercedes Martinez vs Zayda Ramier: Prior to the start of the match Martinez swears that she has learned the hard lessons after losing to Gonzalez and it was visible in her performance as she defeated Ramier by pinfall.

LA Knight Ruin Cameron Grimes’ faces off Ted DiBiase: Cameron Grimes on Tuesday night faced off with WWE Hall of Famer DiBiase and asked him why he does he keeps embarrassing him. To which the Million Dollar Man replies that he sees his younger self in Grimes and want to turn his legacy over to a worthy successor. However, LA Knight interrupted their moment and said that he wants the Million Dollar Man’s fortune. Grimes asked Knight to leave them alone, prompting the latter to layout the Technical Savage. In the end, DiBiase walked off with Knight.

Franky Monet vs Cora Jade: Jade was defeated by a dominant Monet via pinfall.

NXT Championship -Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor: Kross defeated Balor by referee stoppage to retain his title.

