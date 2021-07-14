WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross Dominates Referee Samoa Joe after Beating Johnny Gargano

Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT was just as big a show that even included a massive main event showdown. The fights at the Capitol Wrestling Center featured Karrion Kross defending his NXT title against Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as special guest referee. Other matches for the night included the Breakout Tournament, Sarray vs Gigi Dolin, all the fallout from the Great American Bash. While Ember Moon tried to overcome the constant distractions and interference from Dakota Kai took away her opportunity.

Here we look at the highlights from Tuesday night’s action:

Ember Moon vs Dakota Kai (with Raquel Gonzalez): Kai weathered the early storm from her opponent, before taking over by smacking her hard against the post. After a kaoi kick followed by a spin-out DDT to get two count, she planted Moon with the GTK for the win.

Bobby Fish vs Tyler Rust (w/ Diamond Mine): The second fight of the night Rust lands a suplex, followed by a dragon screw and after a distraction from Strong. Rust hit a chop block and buzzsaw kick for the win.

Sarray vs Gigi Dolin: Dolin had to work hard to prove herself against Sarray, especially after the surprise arrival of Mandy Rose. However, she earned the win with a low dropkick and Saito suplex.

Dexter Lumis vs Santos Escobar: After trading a series of hits, attempted roll outs, Lumis did Houdini act only to pop out from under the ring and scare everyone. Thanks to repeated interference from Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Escobar won with the Phantom Driver in the end.

NXT Breakout Tournament - Ikemen Jiro vs Duke Hudson: While both contestants made clear how much it meant to them to win the NXT Breakout Tournament, in the end Hudson’s power was too much for Jiro, as he surprised his opponent with a Boss Man Slam for the win.

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs The Robert Stone Brand: Chaos reigned as all four women got in the ring and the referee tried and failed to take control. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro managed to take over the action and hit their signature tag team finisher for the win.

In-Ring Segment: Adam Cole faces off with Bronson Reed: Cole journeyed to the ring where he said he was done with Kyle O’Reilly. He also taunted Samoa Joe, saying no one including Big Joe was man enough to face him. Bronson Reed interrupted and challenged Cole to a match. Cole tried to superkick Reed, but Reed avoided it and crushed Cole with a body block. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe walked down to the ring and stared daggers through Cole.

NXT Championship - Karrion Kross (C) vs Johnny Gargano (Guest Ref: Samoa Joe): After the two superstars battled outside, Kross slammed Gargano hard against the announce table. Samoa Joe had to ring the bell as the duo would not stop. The crowd was behind Gargano for most part of the duel, as he sent Kross hard into the barricade to set up One Final Beat. From then on the champion was in full control and as he attempted to smash Johnny Wrestling into the steel steps, but Joe got in the way. As the two argued, Gargano hit a suicide dive into a DDT followed by the One Final Beat for a nearfall. The champion answered back with a rolling elbow, a trio of powerbombs and a Doomsday Saito, before hitting one final Doomsday Forearm for a three count and retaining the NXT Championship.

