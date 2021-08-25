After the colossal success of NXT TakeOver 36, WWE NXT presented the aftermath on the August 24 edition of the black-and-gold brand from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes kicked off Tuesday night’s action to celebrate Grimes’ Million Dollar Championship win. DiBiase admired Grimes’ physical and mental capabilities that allowed him to pick up the win at the just concluded TakeOver 36.

In other highlights, Legado del Fantasma got a boost from Elektra Lopez against Hit Row, Carmelo Hayes endured Odyssey Jones to win the NXT Breakout Tournament. While Kay Lee Ray impressed against Valentina Feroz, Ridge Holland smashes past Timothy Thatcher.

Amidst all the action Samoa Joe, who made history at NXT TakeOver 36 as the first-ever three-time NXT Champion, came face to face with new challengers. He was bragging about the night should be about a night of celebration, but was interrupted by Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Kyle O’Reilly, as the trio sparked a chaotic brawl.

Here’s a look at the results from Tuesday night’s action at NXT:

Timothy Thatcher (w/ Tommaso Ciampa) vs Ridge Holland (w/ Pete Dunne):

While Holland and Thatcher turned up the aggression, Danny Burch’s striking return tipped the scales in the ongoing war. However, Holland battled out of the single-leg Boston crab and planted Thatcher with the Snow Plow before pinning him for the victory.

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne:

The newcomers had their moments early on, but Dolin and Jayne soon take charge with a bronco buster and a senton and they were rolling. Catanzaro escaped the ring and hit Carter with the hot tag. She and her partner hit their double team finisher for the big win.

Kay Lee Ray vs Valentina Feroz:

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion prevailed on her opponent with a series of throws. Moments later Ray threw her opponent with a superkick followed by a crushing Gory bomb for the win.

NXT Breakout Tournament Final - Carmelo Hayes vs Odyssey Jones:

After some heavy tossing and early strikes, Jones hit a frog splash and nearly pinned Hayes. But Hayes reversed it into a crucifix pin to get a three count.

Boa vs Xyon Quinn:

With a series of strong knees Boa struck fast against Quinn. However, after Mei Ying demanded respect, Quinn came charging back at his opponent with a brutal forearm and pin for the victory.

Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Top Dolla) vs Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, and Santos Escobar)

Renewing hostilities once again both groups brought their rivalry to the ring. Top Dolla seemed to shift the match, as he lifted up and dropped the trio of Escobar, Wilde and Mendoza all at once. With B-Fab on the outside for most part of the fight, Elektra Lopez’s intervention with a lead pipe allowed Escobar to roll up Scott for the win.

