WWE NXT Results: Kushida Slaps Tommaso Ciampa, Ever-Rise Beaten via Pinfall

The WWE NXT episode of Wednesday, October 7 in one word can be described as unpredictable. A true delight for the fans, the outing saw many killer moves by Tommaso Ciampa, Killian Dain and some others.

To know what actually went down the episode, have a quick look at the results:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Kushida: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kushida via DQ. The intense match saw some stellar moves. At a point, Kushida slapped Tommaso Ciampa so hard that it almost felt like he stole the show. However, as the outing progressed, the tables turned and Ciampa emerged as the winner.

Take a look at some of the moves, that will send shivers down your spine:

Ever-Rise vs Killian Dain and Drake Maverick: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise via pinfall. Things in this match escalated quite fast after Martel called Dain fat. On this, Dain took the matter in his hand in which he dragged Maverick to their corner for the tag. Next, Dain cut Martel in half with the Divide. The things got so intense that Dain blasted Parker with a pump knee strike and power bombed his own partner onto Parker for the win.

This snippet from the intense outing is unmissable:

Austin Theory vs Leon Ruff: Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff via pinfall. Not a single moment of this match was predictable, Leon Ruff’s pinfall strike almost seemed to come out of nowhere. Austin Theory’s anger was evident as he bowled over Leon with a big shoulder tackle, turning him inside out. It will be unfair to say that it was only a game, while it almost seemed like a war!

Austin Theory vs Dexter Lumis: Dexter Lumis defeated Austin Theory via submission. A slingshot suplex by Lumis can most certainly be credited for his win. He shook off a big dropkick and planted Theory with the uranage into the Kata Gatame.

Have a look at some intense snippets of the outing:

Ridge Holland vs Danny Burch: Ridge Holland defeated Danny Burch via pinfall. Holland in this outing proved that there is quite literally nothing that he cannot do. This match will perhaps stay in the memory of WWE fans for quite some time.

Shotzi Blackheart vs Xia Li: Shotzi blackheart defeated Xia Li via pinfall. This was perhaps the only match which was a bit low in terms of intensity. There was an evident mistake that Blackheart made and after that it was certain that Li would own the outing.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon: Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez via pinfall. The match began with Kai slapping Moon on her face to which Moon responded with haymakers, dropping Kai to the floor for a bullet-speed suicide dive.

E C L I P S E To say we "missed" this move is an UNDERSTATEMENT. @WWEEmberMoon secures the victory for herself & @RheaRipley_WWE on #WWENXT! @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/dp90sHCLeW — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020

Towards the end, Kai got engaged with a pop-up powerbomb by Moon. As Gonzalez was at it to stop the Eclipse, Ripley yanked her off the apron.