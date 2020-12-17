WWE NXT Results: Kyle O’Reilly Becomes Top Contender for NXT Championship 

WWE NXT on Wednesday featured matches between KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff and The Way, Tommaso Ciampa and Tyler Rust, Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne, Shotzi Blackheart and Indi Hartwell and Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm. Now, WWE fans are waiting for New Year's Evil on January 6, 2021.

The Way (Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory) vs KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff

Austin Theory started things in style, while KUSHIDA easily took on the man that quit NXT a few months ago. Both the sides were giving each other a tough competition. In the end, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory defeated KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff. Gargano is aiming for the tag team titles and becoming NXT’s second double champion.

Tommaso Ciampa vs Tyler Rust

Tommaso Ciampa was not on good terms with newcomer Tyler Rust. Ciampa’s contender tried to cost him a match against Cameron Grimes the last week. The match between the two witnessed some exciting drama. However, Ciampa eventually managed to get the Rust by pinfall.

Kyle O’Reilly vs Pete Dunne

Kyle O'Reilly had the backing of Roderick Strong and Adam Cole, while Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch supported Pete Dunne. The fight saw both the contenders turning tables on each other on many occasions. Finally, O'Reilly defeated Dunne by pinfall to become the new number one contender to the NXT Championship.

Shotzi Blackheart vs Indi Hartwell

Attempting to make a statement against Shotzi Blackheart, Indi Hartwell fought him. She also wanted to impress The Way. Hartwell got Candice LeRae's trophy from Johnny Gargano. She hit Blackheart using the same trophy. However, Blackheart outperformed Hartwell by disqualification.

Karrion Kross vs Desmond Troy

Karrion Kross and Desmond Troy locked horns with each other in a WWE NXT match. Kross dominated Troy in the major part of the game. He continued to so till the end, winning the clash without much struggle.

Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm

In this match of the WWE NXT, Toni Storm defeated Rhea Ripley by pinfall. Ripley, on many occasions, dealt blows to her opponent, but she failed to turn the situation in her favour.