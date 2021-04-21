WWE NXT new Tuesday night slot continued to give some big moments as Kushida defended his NXT Cruiseweight Championship, while Sarray made her in-ring debut with the company among others. The episode was built around the future of NXT, as several of its stars on this card rarely had an opportunity, and they sought the chance to take their own games to the next level.

Kyle O’Reilly made his return to NXT this week and kicked off the show by going over his big win at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. O’Reilly said he put Adam Cole behind him and was ready to move on. The Air Guitar King was interrupted by Cameron Grimes. While the duo were almost finishing a business deal, he attacked Grimes.

The match started with a lockup and was largely 50-50 for each contestant until Indie Hartwell showed up. Knight took advantage of the distraction twice and he dropped Lumis with a headlock driver.

Breezango got the better of the Grizzled Young Veterans early on. James Drake faked a leg that allowed Zack Gibson to poke Fandango in the eyes. Despite Tyler Breeze making a comeback with a hot tag, Drake was able to make a blind tag before the Ticket to Mayhem for three and a win.

Sarray’s debut on NXT was against another star, Zoey Stark. The debutant used her power against Stark and with a series of knees, brought her down. Sarray then connected on a suplex for a near-fall, but had around house into a forearm and followed it with a Saito suplex to seal the victory.

Even though Oney Lorcan took the fight to Kushida early on,the champion sent him to the mat. After trading few strikes, Kushida hit a springboard double knee drop to the arm of Lorcan and followed it with the Hoverboard Lock forcing him into submission.

Imperium dominated right from the start. Ever-Rise posed some challenge, but it was not enough to stop Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner going for the kill. Meanwhile, Imperium had a chance but Killian Dain and Drake Maverick made a distraction.They shook off the distraction and hit the European Bomb and followed it with an elevated diving spinning uppercut for an easy win.

Kyle O’Reilly took over after a vicious German suplex clearly made by Cameron Grimes. The Technical Savage tried to take advantage with a crossface, O’Reilly avoided it and nearly locking in a heel hook. In the end, O’Reilly blocked the Cave-In and hit a roundhouse and ended with a diving knee to the back for a win.

