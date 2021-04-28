WWE NXT Results: Legado Del Fantasma Beats Champions Kushida and MSK in 6-man Tag Match

WWE NXT Tuesday night episode featured an action-packed line up and two matches having championship implications. Bronson Reed tried to earn another shot at Johnny Gargano’s North American title, a triomatch opposing Cruiserweight champion Kushida and Tag champs MSK against Legado Del Fantasma. While Mercedes Martinez went one-on-one with Dakota Kai, among others.

Here’s a look at results from Tuesday episode:

Mercedes Martinez vs Dakota Kai

Mercedes Martinez tried to take a dominant first step with a single leg takedown. Dakota Kai answered with a DDT and corner running low boot. A series of clotheslines followed as the two went back and forth in the competitive clash, meanwhile Martinez met Raquel Gonzalez on the outside. A brawl broke out as Martinez hoisted Kai onto her shoulders and Gonzalez gave her a boot to the face for the disqualification.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez via disqualification.

Zayda Ramier vs Toni Storm

Zayda Ramier, instead of winning against Toni Storm,tried to inflict more punishment on the top rope. Meanwhile, Stark provided a distraction, allowing Ramier to knock Storm off the top rope. She then followed it with a shooting star press for a shocking upset victory.

Winner: Zayda Ramier via pinfall

Bronson Reed vs Austin Theory

Bronson Reed dropped Austin Theory with a big shoulder tackle.Theory replied with a diving crossbody outside to take advantage. After a lot of to and fro between the two,both laid out. Dexter Lumis arrived to try to get close to Indi Hartwell, but Lumis took a hard elbow from Theory. Reed hit Theory with a clothesline and followed it with a Tsunami Splash.

Winner: Bronson Reed via pinfall

IMPERIUM vs Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

The former NXT Tag Team Champions started the bout with Killian Dain, while Drake Maverick was still wary of his partner. After knocking him off the apron, Dain ran into make a save, but Maverick by then had too much too handle in the contest. In the end, Imperium finished him off with the elevated spinning uppercut for a win.

Winner: Imperium via pinfall

Legado del Fantasma vs MSK and Kushida

MSKushida looked like a well-oiled machine early on, but Joaquin Wilde found his way to his corner.Raul Mendoza helped Legado Del Fantasma quickly take over. Moments later, Escobar powerbombed Kushida through the announce table. Lee was left alone in the ring, while Nash Carter managed to corner in time to rescue him. In the end, Mendoza and Wilde hit a Russian leg sweep/flying dropkick on Carter to win.

Results: Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Robert Stone Brand w/Robert Stone

Even before the match began, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell came out to attack Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. Meanwhile, Robert Stone Brand looked to make a statement like they just won the titles, but were never given the chance. The Way attacked the Blackheart and Moon for trying to steal Hartwelll’s man, officially endingthe match in a no contest.

