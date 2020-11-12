WWE NXT Results: Leon Ruff Becomes New North American Champion Beating Johnny Gargano

The latest episode of WWE NXT started on November 11 with a video to mark the Veterans’ day.

Johnny Gargano may have had his worst nightmare come true as his "Wheel of Challengers" landed on Leon Ruff's name, which was written on a piece of tape, different from other names on the list. A moment of miscalculation cost Gargano as Ruff dodged a superkick and pinned Gargano's shoulders to the mat with a clever crucifix. Ruff emerged the winner to become the new NXT North American Champion.

In another match, Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Here is a list of all the matches and the winners:

Johnny Gargano (c) vs Leon Ruff - NXT North American Championship match

For the WWE NXT North American Championship, wrestler Johnny Gargano came with a wheel to decide who will challenge him for the championship.

He loves wheels so much that @JohnnyGargano created his own “Wheel of Challengers” to determine who will challenge him for the #WWENXT North American Championship tonight! pic.twitter.com/T4iUu337kP — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 11, 2020

Leon Ruff was chosen as the winner of a rigged spin the wheel which marked the beginning of the championship match between the two. When the match started, Leon had an awkward fall and while he was collecting himself, Johnny unloaded on him. Leon tried to fight again but was sent into the barricades by Johnny.

Johnny taunted Damien Priest when the latter came to the other side of the barricade. However, when Damien came on the other side of the barricades, Johnny was fearful and ran to the ring. Leon dominated him and won the NXT North American Championship as Damien was watching them.

Result: Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano

Santos Escobar (c) vs Jake Atlas - NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

The next match of WWE NXT was between Santos Escobar and Jake Atlas after we see that the latter attacked the champion in the WWE parking lot.

Initially, current winner Santos got advantage but Jake recovered afterwards and started dominating his opponent. There was an attempt by Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to interfere with the match but they were controlled by Jake. He continued to dominate the match but Escobar managed to pull off a Facebuster, defeating Jake and retaining his championship.

Result: Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas

Toni Storm vs Candice LeRae - Candice dominated the match in the beginning. Toni tried to send Candice back into the ring but the latter dominated and threw the former into the ring. Toni hit a German suplex, a hip attack, and a knee strike before she got two-count off a Fisherman’s suplex.

With her feet on the ropes, Candice went for a three-count and won the match against Toni.

Result: Candice LeRae defeated Toni Storm

Timothy Thatcher vs Dexter Lumis - During the beginning of the match, Dexter started strong but Timothy fled the ring. He came back and grounded Dexter. There was some struggle between the two, Timothy went for the ankle lock and was able to hold Dexter into a Bow and Arrow. After the break, Timothy had an armbar on his injured arm. Dexter was able to counter an attack with a suplex. Cameron Grimes came to the ring which distracted Dexter and Thatcher picked up the roll up pin.

Result: Timothy Thatcher defeated Dexter Lumis

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan (c) vs Breezango - NXT Tag Team Title match

Danny was sent into the barricades by Breeze right away. Breeze took some hits from Oney but Fadango came back in to take control of the NXT match. Breezango hit Danny double kicks and threw him at the ringside. McAfee and Dunne were at the ringside. Oney was hit by a falcon arrow by Fardango who also took out Danny and Dunne outside the ring.

At this point, Drane Maverick came in taking McAfee and Lorcna out. Danny pinned Fardango after Dunne took out Breeze.

Result: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles