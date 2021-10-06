WWE NXT Results: Mandy Rose Secures Another Victory, MSK Successfully Defend Their Titles

The third episode of WWE’s NXT 2.0 brand’s Tuesday night show did not have a massive card, but it had a chance to establish some fresh stars who could potentially lead to a major title change. Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction kicked off festivities against Ember Moon, while Odyssey Jones found himself opposing LA Knight. Meanwhile, wanting the best, MSK successfully defended their titles in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Match. Bron Breakker took up Tommaso Ciampa’s challenge for the upcoming NXT Title at Halloween Havoc and much more.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT:

Mandy Rose (w/Toxic Moon) vs Ember Moon: Despite prolonged distractions from cohorts Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Rose ultimately overcame Moon’s onslaught on her own. In the end she ducked out of the way of the Eclipse only to fire back with a diving double knee facebreaker for a decisive victory.

LA Knight vs Odyssey Jones: After tossing around in the ring and outside, Knight tried to lift Jones for a slam but couldn’t succeed. Meanwhile, Andre Chase interrupted the proceedings and he did not hesitate to push his foot into Jones’ leg from under the rope, which allowed Knight to get the three count.

Joe Gacy vs Ikemen Jiro: The Japanese star never got a good chance as Gacy overwhelmed him with an explosive clothesline for an impressive victory.

Cora Jade vs Franky Monet: Franky Monet emerged to beat down Cora Jade’s scheduled opponent, Virginia Ferry to take her spot. Making her debut on NXT 2.0, Cora Jade looked too feeble against her aggravated opponent, however, she reversed Monet’s Grand Slam finish by rolling her up for a surprise pinfall victory.

Pete Dunne vs Cameron Grimes: Dunne’s cohort Ridge Holland tried to cheap shot Grimes, but Kyle O’Reilly’s attack stopped him. While the two got engrossed outside the ring, Dunne reigned supreme over Grimes and hits the Bitter End for the win.

Tony D’Angelo vs Malik Blade: Another debutant, D’Angelo overcame Malik Blade in a dominant fashion, by hitting a spinning neckbreaker for the victory.

Mei Ying vs Indi Hartwell: The legendary Chinese fighter choked out Hartwell until the two fell outside. Meanwhile, Pirotta’s distraction allowed Hartwell to hit an elbow drop for the win.

NXT Tag Title Elimination - MSK (c) vs Briggs/Jensen vs GYV vs. Carmelo/Trick: In the turbulent Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were the first to get booted, followed by the Grizzled Young Veterans. In the final moments of the matchup, MSK incapacitated Brooks and Briggs for a heroic victory.

