WWE NXT Results: Raquel Gonzalez Faces Betrayal, Samoa Joe Challenges Karrion Kross

In the wake of recent events, Tuesday’s night’s episode of WWE NXT dealt with a massive fallout. Reigning champion Karrion Kross and special guest referee Samoa Joe were involved in a verbal duel several times during the night. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai addressed the entire division. While Bronson Reed called his shot against Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher challenged Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan to a brawl among others.

Here we take a look at Tuesday night’s WWE NXT results and highlights:

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan: Dunne and Lorcan defeated Ciampa and Thatcher by pinfall after Ridge Holland messed around. Thanks to his distraction Ciampa was planted with the Bitter End.

Samoa Joe challenges Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36: Even though seething with anger Samoa Joe was very calculated and practical throughout the segment. He first resigned as NXT enforcer, so that he could book a challenge with NXT Champion Karrion Kross. He will now face Kross for the NXT Championship title at NXT TakeOver: 36.

NXT Breakout Tournament: Carmelo Hayes vs Josh Briggs: Despite the size difference between the two, Hayes caught Briggs with a flying ax kick-like leg drop, pulling off an upset win over the 6’7 giant clean.

Raquel Gonzalez faces betrayal: When Rachel and Gonzalez and Dakota Kai stepped out and asked anyone to come out and challenge the champion. Nobody turned out, but as Gonzalez celebrated in the corner, she was surprised with Kai’s kaio kick when she turned around. Signalling an end to their alliance, Kai stated that she was coming after the NXT Women’s Championship title.

Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea vs Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro: Just when the pair of Monet and Kamea were turning out be a physical threat to Carter and Catanzaro. Robert Stone caused a distraction that set up for a Catanzaro neckbreaker/450 splash combination and win the duel by pinfall.

IMPERIUM vs Hit Row: Hit Row shockingly suffered a loss to IMPERIUM after Adonis tagged in as Top Dollah laid out Legado del Fantasma. This allowed Imperium to hit the European Bomb for the finisher.

Bronson Reed vs Adam Cole: While Adam Cole went after Bronson Reed’s knee. The Colossal One shook off the pain and unleashed a flurry of moves and strikes to hammer Cole down. In the end Cole fired back with a Panama Sunrise for a nearfall, Reed missed the Tsunami but got caught in the path of a Last Shot which gave Cole the win.

