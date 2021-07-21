WWE NXT Results: Raquel Gonzalez Faces Xia Li for NXT Women's Title

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT is changing with each passing day as at the end of every week’s episode, well-established stars of the black-and-gold brand are heading to Friday night’s SmackDown and Monday night’s Raw. On Tuesday night, July 20, the WWE NXT continued to create a new foundation. The reigning women’s NXT champion Raquel Gonzalez was challenged for her title and was forced to defend her crown against Xia Li. Diamond Mine used NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida to make a statement and the Japanese star looked more than ready to answer him via a tag team match, where he teamed up with Bobby Fish.

Meanwhile, William Regal’s enforcer Samoa Joe promised a response to NXT men’s champion Karrion Kross, who choked out the 42-year-old American wrestler in last week’s episode. On the other hand, the NXT Breakout Tournament is on the roll as Odyssey Jones and Andre Chase made their NXT debuts.

Franky Monet is the most skilful and influenced wrestler in the NXT universe. However, despite her stardom, she has never faced any top competitor inside this ring and on Tuesday night she once again entered the ring with an unknown opponent.

Here are the highlights and results from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT episode:

Bobby Fish and Kushida vs Diamond Mine: After an average fight, Bobby Fish and Kushida defeated Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust via submission.

Franky Monet vs Jacy Jayne: Franky Monet and Jacy Jayne were involved in an entreating fight on Tuesday. However, in the end, as predicted, Monet defeated Jayne via pinfall.

Kyle O’Reilly vs Austin Theory: Kyle O’Reilly defeated Austin Theory via submission to continue his rise in the show.

Odyssey Jones vs Andre Chase: Odyssey Jones and Andre Chase on Tuesday debuted in NXT in the NXT Breakout Tournament. The duo kept the fans engagedthroughout the fight but in the end, Jones crushed Chase via pinfall.

LA Knight (w/ Cameron Grimes) vs Drake Maverick: LA Knight has been finally defeated. Dave Maverick on Tuesday managed to do what Cameron Grimes was not able to do in the last couple of months by beating Knight.

NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Xia Li: Gonzalez defended her title by defeating Xia Li via pinfall after an engaging battle between the two divas.

