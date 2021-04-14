WWE NXT Results: Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair Return with Raw and SmackDown Titles

WWE NXT’s latest episode featured fallout from NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver and its aftermath has redefined the black and gold brand’s new era switch back to Tuesday nights. As advertised, the show featured a great moment between newly crowned champions Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, while an appearance by Karrion Kross, another open challenge from Santos Escobar, MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick for the NXT Tag Team Championships were some of the other highlights from Tuesday night.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross arrived with Scarlett to cut a decent promo. The champion made emphatic statements and even demanded the competition that could feed his hunger, before proclaiming to keep his reign at the top for a lengthy period.

This was a very good match as Killian Dain got back into the action with some urgency and was able to save his partner from a pinfall and carried him to the corner. Wes Lee and Nash Carter used a series of impressive maneuvers to nearly take the win. But Dain and Maverick fired back with their own tag team moves.However,it backfired andMSK took advantage and finished the match off by dropping Maverick with the spinebuster finisher and retain the NXT Tag Titles.

Using her size as anadvantage to get the early upper hand, Jessi Kameaavoided a flying knee in the corner. Mercedes Martinez rocked Kamea with one of her own and turned it around with an emphatic over-the-shoulder back-to-belly piledriver for the win.

Santos Escobar looked to defend his title in an open challenge and was able to take advantage early on. But he was quickly overwhelmed by the speed of the Japanese Superstar. After trading moves and punches, both superstars were exhausted. In the end, Kushida reversed a Phantom Driver and started a series of pinfall bids to stack up Escobar for a win.

Leon Ruff played nice until the bell rang, followed it with a near winning springboard stunner and then with a Frankensteiner. He then hit a rebound clothesline that was answered by a Discus Iariat from Scott. However, Ruff recovered quickly to nearly steal the win with a jacknife pin. Just then, Scott kicked out but hit the JML Driver for the win.

Indi Hartwell was too focused on getting in the ring whenever Dexter Lumis was nearby. Johnny Gargano was caught in a suicide dive by Ember Moon, as Candice LaRae hit a DDT on Lumis outside. Meanwhile, Shotzi Blackheart was thrown onto the crowd outside and Hartwell got herself intentionally taken backstage by Lumis. Moon then hit an Eclipse off Bronson Reed’s shoulder, and no one could stop him from hitting the Tsunami on Austin Theory to win.

