WWE NXT Results: Roderick Strong Wins NXT Cruiserweight Championship

The 2.0 version of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT is finally here. In the second episode of WWE’s NXT 2.0 brand, the spectators witnessed the arrival of new stars including Von Wagner, Trick Williams, Bronn Breakker and more. In the premiere episode of WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa was crowned new NXT champion by defeating Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight in an interesting Final Fatal 4-Way match.

And, the September 21 edition of the show kept the momentum going. On Tuesday night, Kushida returned to WWE NXT 2.0 to challenge Roderick Strong for the cruiserweight championship.

In the Women’s division, the trio of Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne picked up a big win. Plenty of other things happened as well as NXT 2.0 continues its rebirth.

And here are the highlights from yesterday night’s WWE NXT:

The fight for dominance:

The NXT 2.0 had a solid yet chaotic start as the present and future stars of the show went against each other to prove their dominance. On Tuesday night, several young blokes including the likes of Odyssey Jones, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were present in the ring as Ciampa came out to savoured his return to the top of the table.

Cameron Grimes expressed his desire to have a shot at the NXT Championship title, LA Knight wanted his own fight and Joe Gacy was, well, offended.

Pete Dunne addressed the young wrestlers and it all concluded with Breakker and Ciampa back in the ring.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship:

Roderick Strong returned to the show to challenge the reigning NXT Cruiserweight title-holder Kushida for a title fight and he walked out of the ring as the new champion. Kushida was a force to reckon with throughout the fight. However, a few interferences at the end of the fight saw Strong defeating Kushida via pinfall.

Kay Lee Ray vs Amari Miller: Ray defeated Miller in the first women’s fight of the day via pinfall after hitting her with a KLR drive.

Dante Chen vs Trey Baxter: In an exceptionally bad debut match, Chen defeated Baxter via pinfall. The fight between Chen and Baxter was tasteless and it seemed as if Chen is still not ready for the television drama of wrestling.

Cameron Grimes vs Joe Gacy: Grimes started the NXT 2.0 with a win over Gacy in a friendly match. Gacy even expressed his gratitude to Grimes for fighting him after the match.

Elektra Lopez vs Anna Scheer: Lopez defeated Scheer via pinfall. However, the drama started once this fight was over as Lopez and Fab were seen in an intense brawl to exert this supremacy over another.

Odyssey Jones vs Cary Millman and Darren Ciapetta: Jones got the better off Millman and Ciapetta but the fight looked over the top and forced.

Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland vs Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker: In the main event, Dunne and Holland were up against Ciampa and Breakker in a tag team match. And as expected, the much talked about fight ended with Breakker and Ciampa defeating Holland and Dunne via pinfall.

