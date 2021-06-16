WWE NXT Results: Samoa Joe Returns as William Regal’s Enforcer; Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to Face at Great American Bash

Tuesday night’s WWE NXT started with a video package showing the highlights from NXT TakeOver: In Your House event on Sunday. The highlight ended with a despondent William Regal speaking about the need for a change in the NXT. He went on to admit that he had lost control of the band. After the conclusion of the record, Regal arrived and the fans started chanting his name and bowing down to him. And just when Regal was about to make his big announcement that would change the black and gold armband the NXT champion Karrion Kross interrupted his monologue.

Tuesday night’s episode also promised several matches and moments. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher took on Zack Gibson and James Drake in a tag team match. The NXT women’s champion’s Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai returned to tag team action.

Meanwhile, LA Knight was officially crowned as only the fifth man to even win the elusive Million Dollar Championship.

Here are the highlights and results from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT:

Samoa Joe is William Regal’s new enforcer in WWE NXT

Regal’s monologue at the start of the episode was cut down short by Kross, who demanded that the British Brawler step down and hand him power over NXT. Regal looked clueless for a moment after Kross’ demand. However, he was saved by Samoa Joe. Regal told Joe that he wants him to become the new NXT general manager. However, Joe refused to entertain Regal’s wishes and wanted to help him in restoring his respect. Later, Regal offered Joe to be his new enforcer and he accepted. However, Joe’s chances to become Regal’s new enforcer came with two conditions – first, he will not compete anymore and second, he would put his hands on talent unless provoked. After that, Joe asked Kross to leave the ring and he obliged.

Other results and highlights:

Breezango vs Imperium: Breezango defeated Imperium via pinfall.

Kushida vs Trey Baxter: Kushida retained his NXT Cruiserweight Championship title by defeating Baxter via pinfall.

In an interesting turn of events, LA Knight hammered WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase after taking the Million Dollar Championship belt.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai: Gonzalez and Kai won the match via pinfall.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Grizzled Young Veterans: Ciampa and Thatcher won the Tornado Tag by defeating Grizzled Young Veterans by submission.

