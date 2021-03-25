As WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver approaches, the March 24 edition of NXT was a jam-packed event. The main event match saw Oney Lorcan challenging Karrion Kross, who had injured his tag team partner Danny Burch last week. While William Regal addressed consequences to Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly for their recent actions of injuring each other and fighting outside of the NXT ring. Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai took down Io Shirai and newcomer Zoey Stark. Here are results of WWE NXT from last night.

Zoey Stark opened the bout grappling with Raquel Gonzalez. While, Io Shirai showed her own dominance against Dakota Kai, by countering her opponent’s best moves. But Kai and Gonzalez worked so well in the match that in the end a second powerbomb nearly drove Stark through the ring, for a win.

LA Knight struggled early on against Bronson Reed. But ‘The Colossal’ one fought back and did not stay down as he connected with a sit-out chokeslam. In the end Reed knocked him down before hitting the Tsunami for a win.

Karrion Kross legitimately injured Oney Lorcan after he tried to brutalise Kross early on. It didn’t long for Kross to take over the action till the end. As a Saito Suplex spiked Lorcan, and an elbow to the back of the skull finally knocked him out to give Kross a win.

WALTER gave Drake Maverick no time to think or respond, before picking up Maverick for a big slam. He followed it with a powerbomb to bounce Maverick off the mat. He then employed a single-leg Boston crab, forcing a referee stoppage as Maverick passed out from the pain and award WALTER a win.

Right from the start, Martinez dominated by keeping Blackheart away from Moon before Robert Stone jumped up on the apron. His distraction helped the NXT tag team champions, as Blackheart spiked Martinez with a tilt-a-whirl DDT, while Moon who had her sights on Aliyah connected with The Eclipse for a win.

Devlin drew first blood in the final match on this week’s NXT edition He spiked Kushida with a Uranage and followed it with a Moonsault. While, a back elbow rocked Kushida, but he countered a hip toss with one of his own, hitting Devlin with a basement dropkick. Chaos ensued when the Japanese superstar nearly made Devlin tap out. However, he escaped and stacked up Kushida for a surprise three.