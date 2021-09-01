WWE NXT Results: Tommaso Ciampa Beats Ridge Holland, Ilja Dragunov Celebrates Win Over WALTER

After an engaging NXT TakeOver, WWE NXT endeavoured to reshape its future with a series of big matches. Tuesday’s nights edition of NXT had Tommaso Ciampa to avenge his partner. Hefaced Ridge Holland, while Johnny Gargano and LA Knight exchanged hostilities to keep their ongoing group feud alive.

Meanwhile, NXT champion Samoa Joe spoke about his recent title win. The Samoan Submission Machine assured to pave a path for the future stars that would challenge him and re-establish certain expectations as to what it means to be NXT Champion. Meanwhile, NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov in his interview said he was more alive than he ever was before. The NXT UK champion also challenged anyone to try to take him down as he no longer fears anyone challenging him.

In another interesting turn of events, Kyle O’Reilly tried to humble Duke Hudson, Roderick Strong’s challenge was answered by Ikemen Jiro, among others.

Mandy Rose vs Sarray: While Rose used her size and strength advantage against Sarray early on,the opponent impressively fought back before dropping Rose with a dropkick. Meanwhile, Dolin and Jayna come to Mandy’s rescue and after checking cover her (Rose) face with a towel,they promptedthe referee to announce Sarray the winner by countout.

Kyle O’Reilly vs Duke Hudson: Despite Hudson’s size, O’Reilly managed to trap him in the ropes before landing a diving knee which forced the veteran to tap out and give KOR a win by submission.

Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs Drake Maverick and Grayson Waller: After the partners tagged in and out, Waller’s inability to keep up the momentum found himself alone to face Imperium’s signature finisher. Imperium wonby pinfall.

Johnny Gargano vs LA Knight: LA Knight took advantage of the ringside distractions to take an early lead. Johnny Gargano fought back but he couldn’t match Knight’s dominance. In the end, Dexter’s interference couldn’t help either as Knight hit the BFT for a pinfall victory.

Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs Jessi Kamea: Even though Raquel Gonzalez endured some punishment on her left knee, the NXT Women’s Champion made quick work of Kamae and ended the duel with the one-arm powerbomb for the pin to win.

Roderick Strong vs Ikemen Jiro: After taunting Jiro early on, Strong put an end to the contest with a pair of suplex backbreakers for a pinfall victory.

Tommaso Ciampa vs Ridge Holland: The group feud returned in the form of Ciampa facing off Holland. The two superstars traded blows in the ring and after close nearfalls, Ciampa responded with Willow’s Bell for a big win.

