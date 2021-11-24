WWE NXT Results: Tommaso Ciampa Tries to Humble Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes Defends His North American Title

Tuesday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT 2.0 episode was a build-up toward the first big event of the 2.0 era – the NXT WarGames. The show was headlined by the huge Triple Threat for the North American Championship, which saw Carmelo Hayes defend his title against both Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne.

NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose wrestled Cora Jade in a non-title clash and looking to make a sure statement, Grayson Waller challenged NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa in another non-title bout. Additionally, with a future title opportunity looming, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta took on Kacy Catanzaro and Jayden Carter.

Here are the highlights and results from the November 23 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Grayson Waller: Ciampa battled Waller in the first fight of the night. The altercation between the two wrestlers started after Waller interrupted the opener’s talk and went on to claim that he will soon be a talent that matches the level of The Rock, John Cena and Roman Reigns. Ciampa cornered the young star and while his opponent tried to make a comeback Ciampa chopped him with a DDT. After a back and forth The Blackheart turned Waller’s somersault into a Willow’s Bell and Fairy Tale Ending for the win.

Backstage, Joe Gacy’s interview was interrupted by LA Knight, elsewhere, Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai talked some trash about Cora Jade and company. Cameron Grimes, meanwhile, cut a promo but he too was interrupted by Duke Hudson. Grimes challenged Hudson to a Hair vs Hair match at WarGames, which Hudson duly accepted.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta: Indie Hartwell could hardly focus in this match and their opponents capitalised on this aspect. Hartwell did hit Kayden Carter with a sidewalk slam but couldn’t capitalise as Kacy Catanzaro hit a diving splash to take the win.

Santos Escobar vs Malik Blade: In the third fight of the night, Escobar made quick work of Blade by throwing him around and setting up the Phantom Driver for the victory. The drama started after the fight as Elektra Lopez made clear that Xyon Quinn will pay after saying no to Legado del Fantasma. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner interrupted to say they want the tag titles, but Imperium mocked both teams, telling them to settle who would challenge them before WarGames.

Mandy Rose vs Cora Jade: The NXT women’s champion dominated Jade early on but she never managed to put up a fight. Soon Kay Lee Ray arrived, the distraction allowed Jade to stack up Rose for a shocking three count.

Ivy Nile vs Yulisa Leon: As soon as the match got underway, Nile shot for Leon, but she avoided her and danced In the end, Nile won the contest by submission with a behind-the-back Dragon Sleeper.

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) vs Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs: The Grizzled Young Veterans struggled with the strength of their opponents throughout the bout. Their cheap tricks didn’t work at all, as Jensen and Briggs won by pinfall with a Total Elimination on Drake.

NXT North America Championship - Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne: The main event of the night – a Triple Threat match, each of the three superstars tried to show their mettle. They used a slew of strikes and signature moves to take over, but in the end Tony D’Angelo’s timely intervention saw Dunne out of the ring, allowing Hayes to hit a diving leg drop on Gargano for a pinfall victory.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.