WWE NXT Star Chelsea Green Confirms She Has Recovered from Coronavirus

WWE NXT star Chelsea Green in a Facebook post has confirmed that she is now free from the novel coronavirus. In her post, she has written, "It feels so good to be out and about again after testing positive for Covid. I am thankful I am starting to feel like myself again. WEAR YOUR MASKS, people".

From the post, it is safe to say that she has fully recovered and is also done with her quarantine period.

Chelsea has been missing in action for the last couple of months. AEW star Matt Cardona's fiancé has not been seen on WWE ever since she fired her manager Robert Stone. The manager was fired in May during an episode of NXT.

During that period, there were also reports that stated she is likely to make her roster debut. As per a report published in the Wrestling INC, it is also being said that she could also be revealed as a member of RETRIBUTION.

However, all of these as of now are mere speculations and nobody really knows what her plans are. In fact, Dave Meltzer went on to say on The Wrestling Observer Radio that he had no clue as to why she was being kept off WWE TV for the past three months.

Meanwhile, AEW star Lance Archer has tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. Taking to Twitter, he informed his fans and followers that he has contracted the virus from a family member.

In the post, he wrote, "When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was Covid positive. While at home, now I've also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks."

He also mentioned due to the Covid-19 disease, he will be missing AEW Dynamite for a few weeks.