WWE NXT Super Tuesday II Preview: Finn Balor Takes on Adam Cole for WWE NXT Title

Just like Super Tuesday Part I, NXT Super Tuesday Part II promises to be another action-packed episode of wrestling. The vacant WWE NXT Title will get a new holder as Finn Balor takes on Adam Cole off in a one-fall match for the title. The match was made official by NXT General Manager William Regal after the 60-Minute Iron Man Fatal 4 Way with Cole, Balor, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa ended with Balor and Cole at a 2-2 tie, last Tuesday. This match kicks off the show as both men seek to become two-time champions after tying in last week's epic 4-Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match.

At this moment in time, there is no bigger match that @WWENXT could produce. Cole vs Balor. NXT Championship. Super Tuesday II. pic.twitter.com/NGHESRA2lI — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 6, 2020

Roderick Strong will take on Killian Dain in a non-title match, so will Bronson Reed and Austin Theory. Dain has been feuding with The Undisputed Era for the past few weeks, and now he gets a match with Strong at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

Then the main event will feature Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Steel Cage match, which is being billed as 'The Battle of The Badasses'.

Getting tired of Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand's intervention for weeks, last week Ripley called for Martinez to face her inside a Steel Cage — a challenge her rival accepted, setting the stage for a high-profile showdown. With Ripley's looking to put an end to her issue with Martinez once and for all in an unforgiving Steel Cage Match.

Below is the announced line-up for WWE NXT Super Tuesday Part II:

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor: WWE NXT Title match (Kick-off match)

Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong: non-title match

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory: non-title match

Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley: Steel Cage Match (main event)

Wade Barrett returns for commentary

NXT Super Tuesday II will telecast live and exclusively in India only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels at 5.30 am IST on Wednesday, 9th September 2020.