WWE NXT Super Tuesday II Results: Finn Balor Pins Adam Cole to Win NXT Title, Ripley Stands Tall Against Martinez

With a massive NXT Championship match and a potential show-stealer in a steel cage, Super Tuesday II even before it kicked off promised to be a high-octane wrestling affair.

The show began with Adam Cole taking on Finn Balor, as the of the two longest-reigning NXT champions in history crossed swords to get a hand on their third the NXT Championship.

The match started slow but then picked up pace as The Prince, Finn Balor got an upper hand on the leader of the Undisputed Era. However, Cole fought out of the situation and trapped Balor in a figure-four leg lock. Balor was the first to come close to a pinfall after he connected Coup De Grace. Cole again fought back with a superkick into the Last Shot for a near-fall. Both men were running on fumes when The Prince pulled out a top rope 1916 to win.

The Steel Cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez was poised to be a physical match, and the wrestlers didn’t disappoint. Ripley was malicious in her early destruction of Mercedes Martinez. Martinez fought back using a steel chair. The Nightmare almost forced Martinez to tap out after she pulled out the Prism Trap, but Stone helped Martinez to fight it out. In the end, Ripley picked up the win by planting her opponent with the Riptide through a table off the second rope.

.@RheaRipley_WWE breaks out the BRUTALITY in the "Battle of the Badasses" as she picks up the win against The #RobertStoneBrand's @RealMMartinez in the main event of #NXTSuperTuesday II! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/W2rrXK1wci — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020

Killian Dain was also in action against Roderick Strong, where the later picked up the win with a jumping high knee to the Beast of Belfast. Similarly, Bronson Reed won his contest against Austin Theory by hitting a series of strikes and splashes.

WWE NXT SUPER TUESDAY II RESULTS

NXT Championship match: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor: Balor def. Cole by pinfall

Velveteen Dream vs. Ashante Adonis: Dream def. Adonis by pinfall

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory: Reed def. Theory by pinfall

Roderick Strong (w/ Bobby Fish) vs. Killian Dain: Strong def. Dain by pinfall

Steel Cage: Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez (w/ Robert Stone): Ripley def. Martinez by pinfall