WWE NXT Takeover 2021: Stand and Deliver Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details

Another pay-per-view (PPV) calendar event awaits as NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver goes down before two nights of the final marquee event - WrestleMania 37. The NXT Takeover will be the first-ever two-night event and the card is absolutely stacked with matches that have potential for tremendous action.
The two-night festivities kickstart on Thursday, April 8, till Friday, April 10, 5:30 am IST, with some of the most exciting match-ups in NXT history.
The first day of the event will be headlined by a fight for the NXT women’s championship as Io Shirai defends her championship against Raquel Gonzalez. While, the second day headliner match will be an NXT championship battle between champ Finn Balor and former champion Karrion Kross among others. Apart from the headline matches, six championships will be on the line throughout the two-day grand event.
Following is the list of the matches:Day 1: Thursday, April 8 at 5:30 AM, ISTNXT Women’s Championship
Raquel Gonzalez vs Io Shirai (C)NXT United Kingdom Championship
Tommaso Ciampa vs WALTER (C)NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del FantasmaGauntlet Eliminator for an opportunity at the NXT North American Title on Night 2
Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve" Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight
Kushida vs. Pete DunneDay 2: Friday, April 9, at 5:30 AM, ISTNXT Championship
Karrion Kross w/Scarlett vs Finn Balor (C)Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs Kyle O’ReillyNXT North American Championship
Winner of Night 1 Gauntlet Eliminator vs Johnny Gargano (C)NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
The Way vs Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon (C)Ladder Match for the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship
Jordan Devlin (C) vs Santos Escobar (C)When will the NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver start?
The matches will start on Thursday, April 8.Where will the NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver be held?
The matches will be held at the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.When will the NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver begin?
When will the NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver begin?

The matches will begin at 5:30 AM IST.
They can also watch it on WWE Network by signing up on the website for free and claim a month’s free trial before subscribing.Which TV channels will broadcast NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver in India?
Information on the same is not yet available.