WWE NXT Takeover 2021: Stand and Deliver Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details

Another pay-per-view (PPV) calendar event awaits as NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver goes down before two nights of the final marquee event - WrestleMania 37. The NXT Takeover will be the first-ever two-night event and the card is absolutely stacked with matches that have potential for tremendous action.

The two-night festivities kickstart on Thursday, April 8, till Friday, April 10, 5:30 am IST, with some of the most exciting match-ups in NXT history.

The first day of the event will be headlined by a fight for the NXT women’s championship as Io Shirai defends her championship against Raquel Gonzalez. While, the second day headliner match will be an NXT championship battle between champ Finn Balor and former champion Karrion Kross among others. Apart from the headline matches, six championships will be on the line throughout the two-day grand event.

Following is the list of the matches:

Raquel Gonzalez vs Io Shirai (C)

Tommaso Ciampa vs WALTER (C)

MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma

Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve" Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight

Kushida vs. Pete Dunne

Karrion Kross w/Scarlett vs Finn Balor (C)

Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly

Winner of Night 1 Gauntlet Eliminator vs Johnny Gargano (C)

The Way vs Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon (C)

Jordan Devlin (C) vs Santos Escobar (C)

The matches will start on Thursday, April 8.

The matches will be held at the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

The matches will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

They can also watch it on WWE Network by signing up on the website for free and claim a month’s free trial before subscribing.

Information on the same is not yet available.