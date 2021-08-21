WWE NXT Takeover 36: Live Streaming, Match Card, Venue - All You Need to Know

Amid all the questions surrounding World Wrestling Entertainment’s NXT brand, their Sunday’s Takeover 36 is shaping up pretty well as several high voltage clashes are on the cards. The upcoming pay-per-view will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, August 22. The biggest match of the night will be played between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. The duo will take on each other in a two out of three falls match. The main draw was confirmed in last week’s WWE NXT episode in presence of General Manager William Regal.

Meanwhile, Ridge Holland will take on Trey Baxter in the pre-show match.

In another interesting encounter, Cameron Grimes will be up against LA Knight in a Million Dollar Title Match. While this is a perfect opportunity for Grimes to avenge his previous losses, the 27-year-old American wrestler cannot afford another setback as it will have severe consequences.

According to the terms of their reencounter, if Knight manages to defeat Grimes again, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be forced to work as the 38-year-old wrestler’s butler.

Time and Venue of WWE NXT TakeOver36:

The NXT TakeOver is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 23 and the broadcasting of the same will start at 05:30 am (IST). The NXT TakeOver will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Telecast:

The broadcasting rights for WWE NXT TakeOver in India is with the Sony Sports Network. The fans can also catch the live action from the WWE performance centre on the SonyLIV app.

Here is the full match card for WWE NXT TakeOver 36:

NXT Championship Match:

Karrion Kross (c) vs Samoa Joe

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Dakota Kai

2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match:

Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly

NXT UK Championship Match:

WALTER (c) vs Ilja Dragunov

Million Dollar Championship Match:

LA Knight (c) vs Cameron Grimes

Kickoff Match:

Ridge Holland vs Trey Baxter

