WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results: Samoa Joe Beats Karrion Kross, Raquel Gonzalez Retains NXT Women's Title

With four championships on the line, WWE NXT TakeOver 36 had the potential to shift the balance of power on the roster. There was much at stake at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, as two former friends turned bitter enemies when they faced each other,while others had to let go of their long reigning stints in brutal fashion.

Pre-show — Ridge Holland vs Trey Baxter: The kick-off show saw Holland defeat Baxter by pinfall. The result also endedBaxter’s title shot of his choosing in the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament. Post-match, Holland called out Tim Thatcher ahead of their match atnext week’s NXT.

Million Dollar Championship match — LA Knight (c) vs. Cameron Grimes: The proper show kicked off with the Million Dollar Championship match and Grimes,with a little help from Ted DiBiase, managed to win the title with a Cave-In to score the victory.

NXT Women’s Championship — Raquel Gonzalez vs Dakota Kai: After taunting and tossing around, the former friends turned foes were brutal throughout the match. In the end,Gonzalez got the winning distinction as she defeated Kai in a definitive fashion with a Chingona Bomb to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

NXT United Kingdom Championship — Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c): While the superstar’s last encounter was one of the most vicious fights in recent times, they ensured they followed suit and made it equally good in this bout. However, Dragunov’s selling was excellent in this match, as he unloaded on the champion and got a shocking victory with a sleeper back in before making WALTER tap out for a submission win and crowned as the new NXT United Kingdom Champion.

Two-out-of-Three Falls — Kyle O’Reilly vs Adam Cole: With both a Street Fight and a steel cage in the mix, Cole went for the Panama Sunrise, but O’Reilly countered it into a pin for the first fall to go 1-0. Cole levelled the score (1-1) in the second as both superstars battered each other with steel chairs and chains among others. In the steel cage, O’Reilly stood tall as he caught the last superkick and got a Heel Hook which forced Cole to tap out even while being handcuffed to the ropes.

NXT Championship – Samoa Joe vs Karrion Kross (c): No title reign lasts forever, and Samoa Joe saw to it that his opportunity at the NXT Championship doesn’t end in vain. The Samoan Submission Machine had the momentum all along and Kross couldn’t overcome any of it. In the end,Joe caught him in a Uranage before finishing up with the Muscle Buster to become the first-ever three-time NXT champion.

