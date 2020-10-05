WWE NXT TakeOver Ep. 31: Damian Priest Retains North American Championship Title

The Sunday night NXT TakeOver: 31st episode was more intense than the fans expectation. Quite a few champions managed to retain their titles in the respective outings. Let's take a quick look at all that happened in last night's episode

North American Championship - Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano: Champion Damian Priest managed to retain his title after defeating Johnny Gargano via pinfall. During the course of the outing, Gargano was seen throwing away a couple of security guards. The match became intense after Priest nearly submitted to Gargano.

Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream: Kushida defeated Velveteen Dream via submission. The outing was quiet action-packed as Kushida attacked Dream even before the bell rang. Despite being a junior heavyweight, he was aggressive and hard-hitting during the entire duration. The winner of the match uses almost all techniques to register his win.

Cruiserweight Championship - Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott: Escobar Balor defeated O'Reilly via pinfall to retain the title. The champion had been on the aggressive side of the match since the very beginning. Scott also pulled off a rather interesting move after he leaped from the middle rope and stunned Escobar with a hurricanrana off the ring apron to the outside.

Women's Championship - Io Shirai vs. Candice LaRae: Shirai defeated LaRae via pinfall to retain the title. The action in the outing was intense and both the women had put their best foot forward. Candice took advantage of Shirai and hit her opponent really hard. However, it must be noted at this point there was no referee. Later, Shirai drilled LaRae with a Spanish fly from the top rope and then nailed her moonsault.

NXT Championship - Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly: Balor defeated O'Reilly via pinfall to retain the title. This one was perhaps a dream fight for fans after it had a stellar display of technical wrestling and hard strikes. Balor and O'Reilly continued exchanging brutal strikes with one another throughout the match. This match absolutely ruled. It was hard-hitting, violent and filled with fast-paced action.