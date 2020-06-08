WWE NXT Takeover In Your House Results: Io Shirai Wins Women's Championship, Adam Cole and Keith Lee Defend Titles

Sunday night turned out to be an exciting one as the wrestling world got its new women’s champion in Io Shirai. The WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House night presented some of the most surprising outcomes.

Japanese wrestler Io Shirai emerged as the new NXT woman champion after defeating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The surprising win came just two months after Charlotte Flair dethroned Rhea Ripley as champion in the WrestleMania 36. The Sunday night’s match proved to be one of the most exciting ones in the era with three strongest ladies battling it out in the ring. To add to the drama, Shirai also took a crossbody dive from the set, hitting it right onto Flair and Ripley.

Other shining stars of the night were to be Adam Cole and Keith Lee, who successfully retained their titles. Another big surprise of the event came from Karrion Kloss who dispatched Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House: Full Results

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez: Yim, Nox & Blackheart defeated LeRae Kai & Gonzalez via pinfall

Finn Balor vs Damien Priest: Balor gained a victory over Priest via pinfall

Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship): Lee regained his title by beating Gargano via pinfall

Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream (NXT Championship): Cole defended his title, defeating Dream via pinfall

Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross: Kross trumped Ciampa via stoppage

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (NXT Women's Championship): Io Shirai emerges as the champion