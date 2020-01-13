WWE NXT TakeOver UK: Undisputed Era Makes Shock Appearance, Lays Down Walter and Imperium
The Undisputed Era beat up WWE UK champion Walter and his Imperium stable at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, ahead of the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide.
Undisputed Era beats up Imperium's Walter (Photo Credit: WWE)
The Undisputed Era made a sudden appearance at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II to ambush and beat down WWE UK champion Walter and his Imperium stable ahead of the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide.
Walter had just successfully retained the WWE UK title against Joe Coffey when his celebrations were rudely interrupted by Adam Cole and his teammates.
The 32-year-old WWE UK Champion is slated to meet the NXT Champion Adam Cole at Worlds Collide during Royal Rumble weekend.
Adam Cole, along with Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong laid waste to Walter, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.
The match between Walter and Joe Coffey was a far cry from technical mat wrestling with Coffey hitting moonsaults and other moves to keep the match entertaining, before finally tapping out.
The evening also saw an entertaining WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match with Gallus retaining the championship against Imperium, Grizzled Young Veterans and Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.
Here's what else happened on WWE NXT UK TakeOver:
Eddie Dennis defeated Trent Seven via pinfall. The match saw Dennis win after a Next Stop Driver on Trent Steven.
Kay Lee Ray (c) retained her championship against Toni Storm and Piper Niven via pinfall. Storm was seemingly on her way to becoming a champion after hitting Niven with a frogsplash, but Ray hit her with a perfectly times superkick to retain the championship.
Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin. Jordan Devlin versus Tyler Bate saw Bate hitting Devlin with a Tyler Driver '97, followed by a springboard tornado DDT, a Bate's Tyler Driver and a twisted corkscrfew clash to get a win.
