WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Results: Finn Balor Retains Title as Adam Cole Betrays Friend

On Sunday, February 14, wrestlers faced each other at the WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. The pay-per-view produced by World Wrestling Entertainment was held at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. As the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day, wrestlers were fighting each other on ‘Vengeance Day,’ an event which has happened since 2011. Wrestlers challenged each other as they fought for three titles at the first NXT TakeOver of this year which went on for three hours. Let’s take a look at the results of the matches played on WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day:

Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

The match started with Raquel hitting Ember, she also dragged Shotzi to the ring for a fallaway slam. After being dominated for some time, Ember fought back and eclipsed Raquel. However, towards the end, Shotzi was tossed by Raquel and was given a choke bomb.

Results: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeat Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida

The second match of the WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day started with Kushida hitting Johnny with a chicken wing suplex. There were several counter and submission moves by the two wrestlers. Although Kushida dominated mostly throughout the match, Johnny forced the former’s neck on the top rope.

Results: Johnny Gargano defeated Kushida and retained the title

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK

MSK’s Wes Lee hit a double back handspring on the Veterans while they responded with a dropkick flatliner on Nash Carter. The match outcome came after MSK hit Gibson with their springboard assisted neck-breaker.

Results: MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans

Women's Championship: Lo Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

The match started as Toni was hit with an elevated swinging neck-breaker by Mercedes. After some more action, Shirai came on with her moonsault at both Toni and Mercedes.

Results: Lo Shirai (c) defeated Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne

Initially, Finn and Pete engaged in technical wrestling, however, after some submission attempts, Pete snapped Finn’s fingers while he attacked Pete’s knees. The match ended with Finn stomping Pete’s back and ripping out his mouthpiece.

Results: Finn Balor def. Pete Dunne