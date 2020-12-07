WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames Full Results, Highlights: Undisputed Era Reign Supreme' Jonny Gargano Reclaims North American Championship

At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Undisputed ERA reigned supreme over Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, while Team Candice triumphed over Team Shotzi in a pair of chaotic WarGames Matches. Plus, Johnny Gargano recaptured the North American Championship in a controversial fashion.

NXT TakeOver WarGames Full Results:

The Undisputed ERA def. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch in a WarGames Match

In a WarGames showdown of absolute chaos for the future of NXT, The Undisputed ERA stood tall over Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

The Undisputed ERA returned to WarGames for the fourth time and sent Kyle O'Reilly to the cage first. In response, Pete Dunne started the match and battled O’Reilly for the first five minutes.

Oney Lorcan next joined the fray, which definitely spelled “bad news” for O'Reilly (as commentator Wade Barrett might say). After O’Reilly suffered at the hands of a 2-on-1 disadvantage, Bobby Fish emerged, and Undisputed ERA took charge.

Danny Burch entered next and brought a pair of dangerous cricket bats for his team to use to its advantage. Despite the damage the weapons caused, Roderick Strong joined next and took on all three of his opponents at once until the numbers game caught up with him, and Team McAfee again took over.

McAfee entered next and brought steel chairs and tables labeled with his opponents’ names on them. He then sat back for a bit until the opportune time came to hit a moonsault on Strong off the top rope and through a table. Adam Cole joined last and sprayed his foes with a fire extinguisher, as Wargames officially began!

Johnny Gargano def. Leon Ruff and Damian Priest to become the new NXT North American Champion

In a fast-paced Triple Threat Match, Johnny Gargano overcame Leon Ruff and Damian Priest to recapture the NXT North American Championship in controversial fashion.

Ruff stormed out of the starting blocks to dispel Gargano’s notion that he was a “joke” and show that he was a true champion that deserved respect. After twice warning the titleholder to stay out of the action, Priest hurled Ruff through the barricade with the Razor’s Edge. The move created a momentary one-on-one between Priest and Gargano.

After Gargano and Priest exchanged the advantage with a flurry of attacks, Ruff heroically remerged to throw himself into the action!

In one standout moment, Gargano even tied up Priest in the ropes of the second ring, but Damian eventually used his size to fight free.

Then, a barrage of ghost-faced assailants once again emerged to attack Priest. Priest fought them off and reengaged his opponents. But just when it looked like Priest might reign supreme on Gargano with the Reckoning, another masked assailant emerged on the apron and smashed Priest with a pipe. Gargano took advantage by blasting Ruff with One Final Beat to regain the title!

After the match, the masked man unveiled himself as none other than Austin Theory!

Team Candice def. Team Shotzi (WarGames Match)

In a stunning WarGames Match, Team Candice reigned supreme over Team Shotzi when Raquel González ended the brutal showdown by pinning NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

Trash cans, trash can lids, chairs, Kendo sticks, ladders and hammers all came into play during a breathtaking brawl, which was highlighted by Kai placing Shirai in a garbage can and crushing her with a double stomp from the top rope, as well as Moon leveling Kai with a jaw-dropping Eclipse onto two chairs.

Out of the carnage, González powerbombed Shirai off the top rope to send her splattering through a ladder between the two rings, claiming the pinfall over the NXT Women’s Champion.

Dexter Lumis def. Cameron Grimes (Strap Match)

Before the bell in his Strap Match against Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes presented his own strap. And when the official turned to place it on Lumis, Grimes unleashed a vicious pre-match assault on his opponent both inside and outside the ring as he tore at Lumis’ face and body with the strap. Nevertheless, Lumis battled back and attached himself to the strap to start the match.

Out of a wild brawl, Lumis tied up Grimes’ legs and pulled him off his feet to drop him face-first into the chair before locking his opponent in Silence to force him to tap out.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Timothy Thatcher

In a highly personal showdown, Tommaso Ciampa emerged for an all-out fight with Timothy Thatcher. In the battle that followed, both Superstars got that and more, with Ciampa emerging victorious with Willow’s Bell.