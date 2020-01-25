Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WWE NXT UK Champion Walter Wants to Face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020

Walter, who is the current WWE NXT UK Champion, expressed his wish to face Brock Lesnar inside the squared ring.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
WWE NXT UK Champion Walter Wants to Face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020
Walter, Brock Lesnar (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE NXT UK Champion Walter, in a recent interview, spoke about Brock Lesnar and his desire to face off against The Beast Incarnate inside the squared ring.

In an interaction with Mirror UK, Walter said he would love to enter the Royal Rumble and have a fight with Brock Lesnar.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 which is slated to be held on Sunday, January 26, will see the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar enter the 30-man contest as the number one competitor -- which throws open the possibility that Brock Lesnar, who has only been featured for short matches, could remain inside the ring for more than an hour.

Walter, on his part, revealed during the interview that he would go in second, before adding, "I respect the guy because I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet right now. The number one, work the least amount of time for everybody else, do your own thing... perfect."

He further elaborated that he likes how everyone else hates Lesnar, saying that they are just jealous of the WWE champion for not being as smart as him. He went on to add, " I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar."

The 30-man contest will see wrestlers enter the ring and aim at eliminating their competitors by tossing them over the top rope, with both feet touching the floor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
