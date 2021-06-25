WWE NXT UK Results: Heritage Cup Championship Match Set for Next Week; Ilja Dragunov Picks Up Major Victory

The WWE NXT UK started with a blockbuster match between Mark Coffey and Sha Samuels. After that,Stevie Turner took on Laura Di Matteoa. Kenny Williams came and disturbed Nathan Frazer at the performance centre during his training. Williams trashed talked about Frazer to set up an interesting fight between the two in the future. Blair Davenport was seen signing his new contract with the WWE NXT brand. However, the highlight of the night came when it was announced that Tyler Bate will defend his Heritage Cup Championship title next week against Jack Starz.

Meanwhile, the Spanish professional wrestler Carlos Ruiz, who goes by the ring name of A-Kid, will also return in action when he will face Jordan Devlin. The new NXT UK women’s champion Meiko Satomura is set to appear next week as well.

Here we take a look at Thursday night’s WWE UK results and highlights:

Mark Coffey vs Sha Samuels: The Thursday night started with a fight between Coffey and Samuels. The duo kicked off the competition with a collar and elbow tie-up. Samuels was the first one to make his move by tying up Coffey. However, the 31-year-old Scottish wrestler escaped from the hold by running to the ropes. After that, he pinned Samuels on the mat, the Brit found a way out. However, in the end, Coffey had the final laugh as he defeated Samuels via pinfall.

Stevie Turner vs Laura Di Matteo: In the second fight of the night, Turner was in an engaging completion with Di Matteo. The duo kept the audience entertained by athleticism. And after a very entertaining and lengthy fight, Turner defeated Di Matteo via pinfall.

Teoman vs Oliver Carter:Carter was outsmarted by Teoman in the third match of the night via submission. However, the drama started after Rohan Raja attacked Carter after he was beaten by Teoman.

Triple Threat Match: In the only Triple Threat Match of the night, Ilja Dragunov defeated Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey via pinfall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here