WWE NXT UK Results: Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown Renew Rivalry, Dragunov Beats Noam Dar

This week’s episode of WWE NXT UK many NXT UK Tag Team titles were on the line for the first time in weeks. The show opened with Noam Dar taking on Ilja Dragunov, while Joe Coffey faced Rampage Brown. Also, on this week’s show was a single’s match between Joseph Conners Flash Morgan Webster among others.

Here’s a look at results from Thursday’s episode:

Ilja Dragunov vs Noam Dar

Dar began the match by provoking Dragunov and was successful in using The Mad Russian’s aggression against him. He used it to his advantage to land a dropkick that sent Dragunov crashing to the outside. Dar then began to target Dragunov’s leg, zeroing in with a knee bar until Dragunov fought his way out. After a lot of back and forth Dragunov hit Dar with a Torpedo Moscow and pinned him to take the win.

Pretty Deadly vs Jack Starz and Nathan Frazer

The new pair of Starz and Frazer nearly pulled off the title-winning upset, but Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley’s (Pretty Deadly) superiority won in the end. The reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions’ well-timed tag unseen by Starz led to Stoker hitting Spilled Milk for the pinfall victory.

Joseph Conners (w/Jinny) vs Flash Morgan Webster

Thanks to several high-risk manoeuvres showcased by Flash Morgan Webster, Jimmy Conners was on his heels most of the time. While Jinny provided enough distractions from outside the ring, which at one point even led to shoving Webster off the top rope. Conners capitalised with a destructive neck breaker for the win

Joe Coffey (w/ Gallus) vs Rampage Brown

Coffey solely aimed to exploit Brown’s weakened mid-section, but Brown deftly retaliated by attacking Coffey’s injured left hand in return. However, in the end Coffey outlasted his opponent who was unable to deliver the Doctor Bomb. Coffey seized the opportunity, blasting his rival with All the Best for the Bells, followed up with a discus lariat finisher for the pinfall victory.

