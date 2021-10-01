WWE NXT UK Results: Joe Coffey Defeats Jordan Devlin

Four blockbuster and controversial fights took place on Thursday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK episode. The show started with Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter going against Moustache Mountain. The duo of Jinny and Joseph Conners were spotted talking trash to Emilia McKenzie as she trained with Meiko Satomura. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz’s brawl with Symbiosis was discussed in an interview with Nina Samuels.

Meanwhile, Sid Scala was asked to reinstate Blair Davenport by Stevie Turner. In another backstage incident, Sam Gradwell and Mark Andrews were seen going after each other. But the fight was broken out before it could become serious.

A-Kid talked to Ilja Dragunov about their upcoming title match and the No 1 contender match between Wolfgang and Noam Dar was highlighted via video package.

Here we take a look at all the results from Thursday night’s WWE NXT UK episode:

Moustache Mountain vs Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter:

The two most exciting and tenured Tag teams in the history of NXT UK in Trent Seven and Tyler Bate of Moustache Mountain and Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter were up against each other on Thursday night. After an entertaining fight, which was disrupted by Symbiosis, Moustache Mountain defeated Smith and Carter via pinfall.

Dani Luna vs Xia Brookside:

In the second fight of the night, Dani Luna took on Xia Brookside. The storyline involving the duo started after Brookside openly targeted Luna during an encounter at the NXT UK Performance Center, asking if she can keep up with her pace.Brookside has her answer now but not a likeable one as she lost to Luna via pinfall.

Charlie Dempsey vs Josh Morrell:

Charlie Dempsey made his in-ring debut at WWE NXT UK against Josh Morrell on Thursday night and what a way it was to show his prowess to the fans.In his very first fight, Dempsey defeated Morrell via submission.

Joe Coffey vs Jordan Devlin:

In the main event, Joe Coffey faced Jordan Devlin for an entertaining battle. After several backstage confrontations, Coffey and Devlin were allowed to settle their score inside the ring. And the battle between the two warriors was won by Coffey as he defeated Devlin via pinfall.

