WWE NXT UK Results: Meiko Satamura and Pretty Deadly Defend Their Titles

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK was back in action on Thursday night from BT Sports Studios in London, England. NXT UK Women’s Champion Mieko Satamura set the action rolling by defending her title against Stevie Turner. Meanwhile, Eddie Dennis with Symbiosis faced off against Saxon Huxley in another brutal match.

A video promo by Oliver Carter and Kenny Williams ahead of their first-round Heritage Cup Contenders match went live,while Dani Luna and Isla Dawn exchanged hostilities to keep action rolling last night. In another big event, Pretty Deadly defended their NXT UK Tag Team title against Moustache Mountain.

Here we take a look at the results from Thursday night’s results from WWE NXT UK:

NXT UK Women’s Championship -Meiko Satomura (c) vs Stevie Turner: Following her triumphs against Laura Di Matteo and Aleah James, Stevie Turner was riding high early on. However, Satomura fought through pain and levelled her challenger with a vicious slam. The champion then trapped Turner with a STF for a submission win and retained her NXT UK Women’s Championship title.

Eddie Dennis (w/Symbiosis) vs Saxon Huxley: Dennis underestimated his opponent when he landed a few early strikes. However, those acts enraged Huxley who clobbered him with a top-rope clothesline before finishing up with a unique slam for the three-count. Post-match, Dennis and Co had the last laugh as he and Symbiosis laid out Huxley in retaliation for their buddy’s loss.

Dani Luna (w/ Subculture) vs Isla Dawn: After exchanging wrist, headlocks, and submission holds, Dawn ripped out some of Luna’s hair. Despite it, Luna snagged the White Witch and delivered a SitOut PowerBomb for the win.

NXT UK Tag Team Championship — Pretty Deadly (c) vs Moustache Mountain: After multitudes of tagging in partners and exchanging strikes andnearfalls, Lewis throws a towel into the ring, while Seven pleaded with the referee that it wasn’t his doing. With Seven distracted, Lewis hits Tyler with the title belt and Pretty Deadly pins Tyler with Spilt Milk to retain their title.

Keywords: WWE, WWE NXT UK Results, NXT UK Results, Meiko Satamura, Stevie Turner, Saxon Huxley, Eddie Dennis, Bret Hart, Dynamite Kid

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here