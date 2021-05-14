WWE NXT UK Results: Meiko Satomura Gets Attacked Kay Lee Ray after She Wins Gauntlet Match

This week’s episode of NXT UK witnessed Noam Dar go head-to-head with Nathan Frazer in a Heritage Cup rules match. While a much-hyped new faction ‘Subculture’ made their debut, represented by Mark Andrews in his bout against powerhouse Levi Muir.

However, the headline match was amulti-women face-off in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender to the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Here’s a look at results from Thursday’s episode:

Noam Dar vs Nathan Frazer - Heritage Cup rules match

Noam Dar defeated Nathan Frazer with a score of 2-1 in a Heritage Cup rules bout. While the first and third rounds ended in stalemates, Frazer rolled Dar up in a small package and scored the first fall with a win in the second round. The duo had two close near-falls in round four, as Frazer got trapped in a kneebar and Dar picked up his first point. With scores levelled, both men slugged it out in the penultimate round which saw interference by Sha Samuels which helped Dar to unleash a Nova Roller for a win.

Winner: Noam Dar via pinfall 2-1

Levi Muir vs Mark Andrews

The trio of Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Dani Luna formed a new faction Subculture which made their debut this week. The maiden faction’s Andrews took on Levi Muir in the second match of NXT UK. Both men started off trading lockups, near-falls until Andrews landed a perfect standing moonsault for another near-fall. Muir recovered soon to punish his former foe off the ropes and onto the mat. In the end, Andrews came back with a suicide dive that pinned Muir down to win the match.

Winner: Mark Andrews by pinfall

NXT Women’s Championship – Gauntlet match

The company over the past weeks has been building towards the gauntlet match to determine the next contender for the current NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. Currently, Ray has been NXT UK Women’s Champion for a record-breaking 620 days. The first one saw Isla Dawn defeating Emilia McKenzie by pinfall. She then took on Dani Luna and eliminated her in the same fashion. However, even after tremendous effort Dawn was eliminated by Meiko Satomura who pinned for a win.

Satomura was up against the final entrant Jinny, who made an entrance with Joseph Conners. However, after a lot of to-and-fro, knees, near falls and a distraction by Conners, Satomura raised Jinny up onto her shoulders, slamming her to the mat. She then followed with a vicious scorpion kick and then pinned her for the win to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. She will face Kay Lee Ray for the second time over the NXT UK Women’s Championship!

Winner: Meiko Satomura by pinfall

