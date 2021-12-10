WWE NXT UK Results: New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned

In the latest episode of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK, saw Moustache Mountain’s Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeat Pretty Deadly’s Sam Stokcer and Lewis Howley to become the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions. In another enthralling battle, Emilia McKenzie went up against Blair Davenport.

In another major announcement, the A-Kid will battle Nathan Frazer and the winner will have a title shot at the Number One Contender for the WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship. Mark Andrews and Kenny Williams are the other contenders. Meanwhile, Jordan Devlin challenged NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov to accept the challenge, but the Irish Ace sparked a wild brawl when he enraged the Russian star by taking pot shots at his family. Dragunov wasted no time in pounding Devlin with fists until NXT UK officials broke up the melee.

Here are the results from the December 9 episode of WWE NXT UK:

Blair Davenport vs Emilia McKenzie: In the first fight of the night, Blair Davenport defeated Emilia McKenzie via pinfall. A fiery McKenzie put up a strong resistance but was no match toDavenport’s Knee Lift followed by The Falcon Arrow finisher for the three-count.

Sam Gradwell vs Sha Samuels: Sam Gradwell unleashed his rage on Noam Dar’s right-hand man Sha Samuels. He even dealt with some interference from Dar but managed to connect The Plunge to pick up the victory.

WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship - Pretty Deadly ((C) Sam Stokcer and Lewis Howley) vs Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven): The pulse pounding title battle saw the Moustache Mountain duo win the NXT UK Tag Team Championship from Pretty Deadly. The reigning champions had their moments and nearly sealed it at times, however, Bate and Seven miraculously escaped each time. In the end, Bate hit Howley with another Tyler Driver ‘97, while Seven slammed Stoker on top of Howley, and Bate executed a match-clinching spiral turn to Howley.

The victory not only ended Stoker and Howley’s 10-month reign at the top, in the process, Bate also became the first Triple Crown Champion in NXT UK history.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.