WWE NXT UK Results: Noam Dar Retains the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

In the latest episode of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK, Israeli-Scottish fighter Noam Dar retained his Heritage Cup Championship by overpowering Sam Gradwell. In another enthralling battle, Jordan Devlin went up against Mark Andrews. During the show, Gallus expressed his desire to fight Rohan Raja, Charlie Dempsey and Teoman. Sid Scala appeared in the show to confirm the fight between Pretty Deadly and Moustache Mountain in two weeks time for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

In another major announcement, Scala gave Xia Brookside a shot at NXT UK Women’s Championship in next week’s episode. However, Brookside was not too pleased with the details as she believed that she has not been given enough time to prepare for the battle of her life.

There were also some light moments during the show as Kenny Williams made fun of Subculture backstage when he was getting checked by the medical staff for any grave injury. Williams also joked how Subculture keeps returning to the medical bay after getting beaten down.

Here are the results from the November 25 episode of WWE NXT UK:

Jordan Devlin vs Mark Andrews: In the first fight of the night, Mark Andrews was beaten by Jordan Devlin via pinfall. Andrews overwhelmed the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion with a breathtaking moonsault in the start. But Devlin somehow managed to outmanoeuvre his opponent before pinning him on the mat for a win.

Aleah James vs Isla Dawn: Isla Dawn looked at her deadliest as she defeated Aleah James via pinfall on Thursday night.

Jinny vs Angel Hayze: In another women singles battle, Jinny defeated Angel Hayze via pinfall.

Noam Dar vs Sam Gradwell: The two most talkative superstars of NXT UK – Noam Dar and Sam Gradwell – fought for the NXT UK Heritage Cup in the main event on Thursday night. The two kept their fans entertained and occupied with their moves for the most part of the night before Dar defeated Sam Gradwell to retain his title.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.