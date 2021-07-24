WWE NXT UK Results: Pretty Deadly Retain Their NXT UK Tag Team Titles

The latest edition of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK was brimming with events, drama and controversies. The Thursday night’s episode starts with Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcoming the fans to the show. After that, viewers witnessed some intense discussion among William Regal, Triple H and Shawn Michaels about the rematch between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. Following some debate, the trio came up with a solution to the General Manager of NXT UK, Johnny Saint and it was announced that Ilja and WALTER will take on each other next month in TakeOver 36.

Meanwhile, Symbiosis, which consists of Eddie Dennis, Primate & T-Bone, called out Tyler Bate and Trent Seven of Mustache Mountain, saying that they want a rematch with them. Teoman and Rohan Raja boasted about their partnership, mentioning that it focuses on two values: respect and family.

Blair Davenport and Xia Brookside exchanged some heated words with each other after New Zealand-born wrestler interrupted Briton’s interview. Davenport even went on to say that people know Xia because of her father, Robbie Brookside.

In another interesting turn of events, fans witnessed Noam Dar welcoming Jinny and Joseph Conners as a guest in her show “Supernova Sessions.” In another segment, fans witnessed some heart to heart discussion between Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz backstage. During their conversation, Starz said that he looks up to Mastiff before adding that he is like an inspirational influence on his career.

Meanwhile, after leaving Sid Sacla’s office, Jordan Devlin called A-Kid an “idiot” before threatening to end his career. Devlin’s remark came after he was informed by Sacla that A-Kid wants a 30-minute Ironman Match with him.

Now, here we take a look at the results from Thursday night’s WWE UK NXT:

Nina Samuels vs Laura Di Matteo: In the first ring fight of the night, Nia Samuels defeated Laura Di Matteo via pinfall.

Joseph Conners vs Tristan Archer: After his controversial interview at “Supernova Sessions,” Joseph Conners downed Tristan Archer via pinfall. Following the fight, Valkyrie and Jinny were involved in a staring session to break down one another.

NXT UK Tag Team Championship: In the main event of the night, Pretty Deadly and Subculture took on each other for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. However, the match had a predictable ending with Prettyretaining their NXT UK Tag Team Championship title by defeating Subculture via pinfall.

