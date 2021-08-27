WWE NXT UK Results: Rampage Brown Defeats Joe Coffey; Aoife Valkyrie Faces Jinny in a No Disqualification Match

Irish professional wrestler Aoife Cusack aka Aoife Valkyrie got everything she wanted on Thursday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK episode. Valkyrie has been pinning for a lawless disqualification fight against her newest nemesis Jinny for quite some time now and yesterday her desire was fulfilled as she took on the English wrestler in a No Disqualification Match. In another blockbuster encounter, Kenny Williams and Oliver Carter faced met each other in the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

However, the biggest attraction of the night was the Knockout or Submission Match between Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey.

Here we will take a look at all the matches that took place on Thursday night at WWE NXT UK:

No Disqualification Match | Jinny vs Aoife Valkyrie: In the first match of WWE NXT UK, Valkyrie took on Jinny in an entertaining battle. A No Disqualification Match was what Valkyrie has been wanting for quite some time now. However, what she was not ready for was a vicious assault from the Fashionista. Jinny surpassed Valkyrie’s expectation as she thrashed her from behind. However, Valkyrie soon recovered from the attack and quickly turned the table by striking Jinny with a series of strikes. She went a step further by attacking Jinny’s partner Joseph Conners and locking him in a cage. Valkyrie was also able to set up a table ringside despite Conners request to the referee not to let her do so. In the start Valkyrie’s bold move backfired. However, in the end, she won the match via pinfall.

NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match | Kenny Williams vs Oliver Carter: In the second match of the night, Carter defeated Williams in a high stake encounter. And the victory allowed him to advance in the NXT UK Heritage Cup contenders tournament.

Knockout or Submission Match | Rampage Brown vs Joe Coffey: Brown and Coffey nearly shred each other to pieces in the hard-hitting bout. However, the dangerous fight ended with Brown taking control of the match. And the fight concluded with, Brown winning the encounter via knockout.

