WWE NXT UK Results: Teoman Defeats Nathan Frazer, Enters Semifinals of Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender’s Tournament

It was an explosive Thursday night in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK. Despite so many entertaining clashes and chaotic storylines, it was Teoman who hogged the attention after his emphatic win over Nathan Frazer in NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. Following the win, Teoman has qualified for the last four stage of the much talked about competition. In another enthralling development, Nina Samuels and Sid Scala were assaulted by Blair Davenport.

While Emilia McKenzie was up against Amale, Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz were fighting Moloney and Wild. Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Symbiosis will be up against Ashton Smith, Saxon Huxley and Oliver Carter in the next week’s episode. The tournament match between Wolfgang and Sam Gradwell will also take place in the next episode of the show.

Here are the highlights and results from WWE NXT UK from Thursday night, September 2:

Nina Samuels vs Blair Davenport: Prior to the start of her match against Samuels, Davenport once again charmed her fans with gothic and dark charisma by attacking her rival from behind. Even after laying out Samuels, Davenport continued her assault and drove her into the canvas, which was situated in the centre of the ring.

After seeing Davenport’s vicious assault, several NXT UK officials rushed to the centre of the stage to establish law and order. However, they were not able to control Davenport and she even pinned down Assistant to the General Manager, Sid Scala on the match after he ordered her to calm down and leave the ring.

Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff vs Dan Moloney and Andy Wild: Starz and Mastiff on Thursday night once again outclassed the duo of Moloney and Wild to headline another big win in the NXT UK.

Emila McKenzie vs Amale: Despite some nervous moments at the end of her fight against Amale, including a wicked drive-by foot to the face, McKenzie was able to defeat her opponent via pinfall.

NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender’s Tournament | Teoman vs Nathan Frazer: In an entertaining and lengthy quarterfinal match, Teoman defeated Frazer to progress in the semifinals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender’s Tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here